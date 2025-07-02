STAMN has now invested more than AED 250 million into Dubai real estate communities

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: STAMN Real Estate Development has announced the launch of Nautis Residences, a new prime residential project on Dubai Islands. The mid-rise development features 63 residences, from one-bed luxury apartments through to exclusive four-bed townhouses. STAMN is rapidly becoming an influential developer in Dubai, with more than AED 250 million (nearly $70 million) invested, three projects under development and a fourth to be announced later in 2025.

Designed by Horizon, Nautis takes inspiration from the waves of the surrounding Arabian Gulf, and will have a range of amenities, including an elegant infinity pool and sundeck, trendy gym, yoga studio, cosy reading garden, and social barbecue facilities. There will also be a separate children's play zone and kids pool to appeal to family buyers.

Dubai Islands is a master development designed by Nakheel, the creators of the Palm Jumeirah, which connects five islands with more than 60 kilometres of waterfront and 20 kilometres of beaches. Dubai Islands is being positioned in the same bracket as the UAE’s other iconic island real estate projects, underlining strong future potential.

Speaking at the launch of Nautis Residences, STAMN Chief Executive Officer Zheng Jian said, “We're privileged to launch Nautis Residences on the incredible Dubai Islands, which we believe is a master development that will rival the Palm Jumeirah for popularity in the coming years. Nautis is elegantly designed and we anticipate strong demand for this limited collection of residences."

He added, "Overall, Dubai Islands represents robust value for money in terms of price per square foot, especially given its proximity to Dubai Downtown, tourist attractions and international airports. With world-class dining destinations, yacht marinas and championship golf courses on the doorstep, investors are quickly realising the potential for capital appreciation."

Nautis Residences will range from AED 1.74 million to more than AED 6.6 million, representing an average price per square foot of AED 2,300. Comparably, off-plan projects on Palm Jumeirah are valued at an average AED 5,809 per square foot, demonstrating clear room for an uplift in valuations as Dubai Islands becomes more established. By Q4 2027, when Nautis residents will be able to move in, many of the biggest projects and destinations on Dubai Islands will also be completed. Sales are now live, with prospective investors also able to benefit from a 40/60 handover payment plan.

Nautis will have a ground floor lobby, two parking levels and eight residential floors. It will be located on a prime plot near to the upcoming Dubai Islands Mall on the closest island to Dubai mainland (Island A) and served by interconnecting bridges. In close proximity, there will be a range of community spaces including retail, leisure, dining, entertainment, hotels and resorts, marinas, education (schools) and healthcare (hospital) facilities.

40/60 Handover Payment Plan - 10% downpayment, 10% on SPA, 1% monthly from January 2026 during the construction period, until handover

Dubai Islands Bridges (Island A) - currently Island A has one bridge currently in use connecting to Dubai mainland, one is under construction and another is under government planning

About STAMN Real Estate Development

Part of an international holding group, STAMN has more than 30 years of international real estate development experience across the Middle East and Asia, developing 4 million square metres with investment totalling over 4.2 billion USD. The award-winning developer has built a robust reputation for quality and service, with a highly experienced leadership team that has developed more than 152 real estate projects over 78 cities. The business invests in talent, encouraging innovation and empowering the real estate leaders of tomorrow. STAMN aims to shape new cities and urban culture through responsibility, integrity, and sustainability.