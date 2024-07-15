In an initial phase of the collaboration, STADA will, on an exclusive basis, market and commercialize in the UAE a portfolio of 15 consumer healthcare products and two prescription-only medicines produced and supplied by ADCAN;

The strategic partnership combines ADCAN’s development and manufacturing expertise with STADA’s almost 130 years of experience in promoting and commercializing medicines in Europe and worldwide.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates – European pharmaceutical player STADA and Abu Dhabi-based ADCAN Pharma announced a strategic agreement aimed at expanding patient access to high-quality medicines in the United Arab Emirates.

The collaboration combines ADCAN’s extensive product development and testing capabilities and local security of supply with STADA’s regional market expertise and strong promotional capabilities across pharmacies, clinics, polyclinics and hospitals in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. With an annual production capacity of 500 million tablets and 80 million capsules, ADCAN Pharma meets all international requirements for pharmaceutical manufacturing.

In an initial phase of the collaboration, effective immediately, STADA will, on an exclusive basis, market and commercialize in the UAE a portfolio of 15 high-quality consumer healthcare products produced and supplied by ADCAN. These included registered skincare and first-aid products such as Dr Wound Gel and Silvano Spray, as well as several products currently under regulatory review that span therapeutic categories including allergy, pain-relief, sexual health, vitamins, minerals and supplements. Furthermore, two injectable analgesic formulations that are currently pending regulatory approval in the UAE are included in the agreement.

“We are excited about using STADA’s local marketing and sales strength to bring ADCAN Pharma’s portfolio to more people in the UAE,” explained Stéphane Jacqmin, STADA’s Head of Emerging Markets. “We have been hugely impressed by the state-of-the-art facility in Abu Dhabi, as well as by ADCAN’s capabilities in product development and stability testing and look forward to exploring opportunities to expand our partnership.”

Taha Khalidi, ADCAN’s COO/Acting CEO, commented: “Capitalizing on STADA’s strong market presence to bring our high-quality, locally-manufactured products will support our aspiration of becoming a pharma industry leader in the MENA region. Through our modern manufacturing site and proximity to market, we can make a meaningful contribution to security of medicines supply in the region.”

About STADA Arzneimittel AG

STADA Arzneimittel AG is headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany. The company focuses on a three-pillar strategy consisting of consumer healthcare products, generics and specialty pharma. Worldwide, STADA Arzneimittel AG sells its products in approximately 115 countries. In financial year 2023, STADA achieved group sales of EUR 3,734.8 million and reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 802.1 million. As of 31 December 2023, STADA employed 11,667 people worldwide.

About ADCAN Pharma

ADCAN Pharma was established in 2013 to support the United Arab Emirates' long-term strategic plan to invest in and build a world-class healthcare infrastructure. With contemporary infrastructure and high-quality medicines manufactured with the most recent and advanced technology, ADCAN Pharma, aspires to be leader in pharma industry in MENA region and other regulated markets across the globe. With an annual production capacity of 500 million tablets and 80 million capsules, ADCAN Pharma meets all international requirements for pharmaceutical manufacturing, with focus on oral solid-dose formulations including oncology and hormone products.

