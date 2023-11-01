Dubai, United Arab Emirates: – As St. George’s University (SGU) Grenada, in the Caribbean, welcomes its newest students for the fall 2023 term, the University has made several improvements to enhance its picturesque True Blue campus. These changes include several new spaces for new and returning students to explore.

“We can’t wait for our students, faculty, and staff to return to share these improvements to our already beautiful campus,” said Dr. Glen Jacobs, provost at SGU. “With students’ success as our top priority, these additions and renovations will continue to make SGU an outstanding place to live and learn.”

The upgraded campus will feature greater capacity for more hands-on training and access to new technologically advanced equipment—with the goal of further enriching campus life and the student experience.

Here are a few of the expansion and redevelopment efforts students, faculty, and staff can look forward to enjoying this term.

Charter Hall Radiology Lab: SGU completed Phase 1 of renovations for the Charter Hall Radiology Lab that allows the lab to support live-animal training. The next phase will be to complete an interior upgrade including new furniture.

SGU completed Phase 1 of renovations for the Charter Hall Radiology Lab that allows the lab to support live-animal training. The next phase will be to complete an interior upgrade including new furniture. New Classrooms: In the coming weeks, the top floor of St. David’s Hall will be transformed to incorporate two additional classrooms and a breakout room. Each classroom will hold 120 students and will have the latest audio/visual technology with recording capabilities. The classrooms will be designed in the group study format with large tables and outlets conveniently located in the floor at each table.

In the coming weeks, the top floor of St. David’s Hall will be transformed to incorporate two additional classrooms and a breakout room. Each classroom will hold 120 students and will have the latest audio/visual technology with recording capabilities. The classrooms will be designed in the group study format with large tables and outlets conveniently located in the floor at each table. Communications Rooms: The south side of the top floor of St. Andrew’s Hall will be completely refurbished to construct seven new rooms to support the Communications curriculum. The area will also feature a large classroom geared towards communications training. Each room will be equipped with the newest A/V tech with recording capabilities, allowing students to view their recorded sessions right after completion.

The south side of the top floor of St. Andrew’s Hall will be completely refurbished to construct seven new rooms to support the Communications curriculum. The area will also feature a large classroom geared towards communications training. Each room will be equipped with the newest A/V tech with recording capabilities, allowing students to view their recorded sessions right after completion. Welcome Centre: At the request of SGU’s Student Government Association (SGA), SGU has increased the seating capacity in the Welcome Centre’s food area. A wraparound quartz countertop was installed, as well as fixed high-top tables with new stools. Electrical outlets were also installed around the perimeter of the countertop so that users can charge their electronics as needed. This new renovation will provide roughly 40 seats in the air-conditioned area.

At the request of SGU’s Student Government Association (SGA), SGU has increased the seating capacity in the Welcome Centre’s food area. A wraparound quartz countertop was installed, as well as fixed high-top tables with new stools. Electrical outlets were also installed around the perimeter of the countertop so that users can charge their electronics as needed. This new renovation will provide roughly 40 seats in the air-conditioned area. SGU Bookstore: The bookstore will be sporting a brand-new look. New flooring, new doors, and track lights were added to modernize the store, where students have access to all of their SGU merchandise needs.

“SGU provides an invaluable campus experience for all, and we believe these improvements will continue to do just that,” said Christina Verderosa, SGU’s director of operations. “This term, our campus community will have full access to the facilities that set SGU apart as a leader in providing a unique and exceptional student experience.”

-Ends-

About St. George’s University School of Medicine:

Founded in 1976 with the goal of drawing the best talent and practices from around the world, St. George’s University (SGU) has become a leading center for academic excellence worldwide. With students and faculty drawn from more than 150 countries, SGU is truly an international institution, with a uniquely global perspective, perfectly poised to help educate students in this rapidly changing world. The SGU School of Medicine has a four-year Doctor of Medicine degree program or offers five-, six-,and seven-year pathways to its Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree program with entry points available for students from any education system around the world. SGU has a large network of 75+ affiliated hospitals and health centers in the US and UK and also has a unique opportunity for students to begin their medical career in Grenada or the UK.