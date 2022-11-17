Dubai, United Arab Emirates: – St. George’s University (SGU), Grenada, in the Caribbean, announced that it is accepting applications for its unique January 2023 intake from prospective medical students in MENA. This means that students who have missed accepting a place in medical school this year, do not need to wait for an entire year to start classes.

The institution currently runs three intakes per year – in January, April, and August – offering students of each cohort various advantages. There’s also a September option for students looking to start their journey on SGU’s UK pathway, in partnership with Northumbria University. Beginning medical school in the first month of the year might seem unorthodox, but there are some advantages for students to consider.

For example, students can enjoy a more intimate learning environment due to a favorable student-to-faculty ratio. Because the winter class is traditionally smaller than the fall cohort, new students will benefit from smaller lectures as they begin their medical school journeys.

Matching into a medical residency is a crucial part of becoming a doctor in the US, and by starting medical school in January, students would have the opportunity to begin that process earlier than expected.

In addition, key examinations take place in spring, near the end of their second year of medical school. These tests have a tendency of sneaking up on students, so preparing early is essential.

“St. George’s University, School of Medicine is one of the unique international institutions that provide multiple intakes, so students can plan for their education in a flexible manner. Our January intake allows SGU to cater to the diverse needs of prospective medical students, and it’s clear that unique offerings like this yield several rewards for the medical students who enroll,” said David Anthonisz, Director, International Student Recruitment at St. George’s University.

-Ends-

About St. George’s University School of Medicine:

Founded in 1976 with the goal of drawing the best talent and practices from around the world, St. George’s University (SGU) has become a center for academic excellence worldwide. With students and faculty drawn from more than 150 countries, SGU is truly an international institution, with a uniquely global perspective, poised to help educate students in this rapidly changing world. St. George’s University School of Medicine has a four-year Doctor of Medicine degree program or offers five-, six-, and seven-year pathways to its Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree program with entry points available for students from any education system around the world. SGU has a unique opportunity for students to begin their medical career in Grenada or the United Kingdom.