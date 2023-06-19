Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), one of the UAE’s largest hospitals and a joint-venture partnership between Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) and Mayo Clinic, has recently launched its state-of-the-art, Anatomical Pathology Laboratory, which will support SSMC’s expert-led pathology team in diagnosing disease and complex conditions with the utmost accuracy using AI-powered tools and applications.

Anatomical pathology is the branch of medicine that studies the effect of disease on the structure of body organs. The main aim of anatomic pathology is to identify abnormalities that can help to diagnose disease and manage treatment.

At SSMC, the brand-new lab will provide surgical pathology services, which involve the dissection and evaluation of specimens, and cytopathology services, which is the examination of single cells or small groups of cells from scrapings or aspiration of fluid or tissue under the microscope.

Dr. Rawia Mubarak Mohamed, consultant anatomical pathologist at SSMC, explained: “Pathologists play a critical role in interpreting and communicating diagnostic results to clinicians and patients. The journey of a specimen in an anatomical pathology lab involves a series of critical steps that require specialized knowledge, skills, and equipment. It is our task to provide an accurate, specific, and sufficiently comprehensive diagnosis to enable the clinician to develop an optimal plan of treatment.”

“One of the advantages of our lab is the digital pathology system, which allows us to generate high-resolution, whole-slide images of samples to view and analyze digitally, bringing value to our integrated care and treatment approach. We are also utilizing artificial intelligence to provide more accurate diagnoses, improve and support the decision-making process, as well as contribute to better outcomes,” said Dr. Mohamed.

Dr. Matthew Gettman, chief medical officer of SSMC, said: “At SSMC, we are always looking to bring and utilize the latest innovations and technologies to deliver better care that meets the needs of our patients. We are extremely excited to have launched the new anatomical pathology lab, which will allow the pathology team to collaborate closely with our physicians, reach accurate diagnoses and customize effective treatment plans to enhance patient outcomes.”

About Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC)

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) is a joint venture between Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest health care network, and Mayo Clinic, a non-profit global leader in medical care, education, and research headquartered in the United States of America. Established in 2019, SSMC is the largest tertiary hospital in the UAE and serves to elevate the provision of health care services in the nation under the mandate of the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.

Supported by the latest diagnostic and treatment modalities available, SSMC offers care in 44 specialties. A team of locally and internationally trained physicians and allied health staff work seamlessly together, which promotes comprehensive interdisciplinary learning, allowing SSMC to become a leading hub for integrated patient-centric medical services in the region.

As the region’s leading tertiary facility, SSMC has 742 patient beds, 18 operating theatres, and includes a hybrid operating room, 26-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and the UAE’s largest pathology lab.

For more information on Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City or to book an appointment, visit https://ssmcabudhabi.ae/.

About SEHA

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC–SEHA – is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public health care system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

SEHA is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

SEHA is committed to continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards and providing the community with world-class health care. SEHA operates 13 hospitals with 3,385 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers and 2 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually and conduct 43,262 surgeries, as well as treating more than five million outpatients. SEHA is one of the largest integrated health care providers in the Middle East with more than 18,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae.

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news and Mayo Clinic Facts for more information about Mayo.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Salma Chalak

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City

Email: schalak@ssmc.ae

Fadya Al Kathairi

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City

Email: falkathairi@ssmc.ae

Wael Al Kubbani

Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Email: Wael.AlKubbani@hkstrategies.com