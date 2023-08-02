The tool allows surgeons to achieve more accurate and precise outcomes and personalize the procedure based on the individual anatomy of each patient in need of a total knee replacement surgery.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), one of the UAE’s largest hospitals for serious and complex care and a joint-venture partnership between Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) and Mayo Clinic, has introduced the latest and unique version of a robotic-assisted surgical system, which supports physicians at SSMC in conducting knee joint replacement procedures.

The surgical system is a robotic device that allows SSMC’s doctors to perform knee replacement surgeries with greater precision and accuracy compared to conventional surgical methods. The robotic-assisted approach ensures that the surgeon remains in full control throughout the procedure and contributes to enhancing surgical results with short and long-term outcomes for patients.

The conventional Total knee replacements pose several limitations, such as providing surgeons with a limited view of the joint during the technically demanding operation and taking a longer period of time to complete, as opposed to robotic-assisted procedures.

With traditional surgeries, 20% of patients reported some degree of limitation to their functional ability, impacting their ability to perform well at sports and carry out daily activities. Moreover, 10% of patients report generally not being satisfied with their conventional knee replacement surgeries.

Dr. Mohamed Muath Adi, consultant orthopedic surgeon and chair of the Orthopedics Division at SSMC, said: “We are proud to be delivering on our primary value of meeting our patients’ needs, by introducing this cutting-edge technology - robotic knee joint replacement at SSMC, which addresses chronic knee pain in addition to a range of osteoarthritic conditions and allows us to consider the unique motion and shape of the knee. By fusing the power of technology and clinical practice, we can ensure that the highest levels of precision are met when positioning and aligning implants.”

Dr. Muath Adi added: “The tool’s technological features allow us to tailor our procedures and personalize them to suit each patient’s individual anatomy resulting in improved outcomes and higher levels of patient satisfaction.”

To date, SSMC has successfully treated many patients using the new robotic knee joint replacement tool. The first surgery was for a patient, a 52-year-old man, who traveled from abroad to specifically undergo a knee replacement surgery with Dr. Muath Adi at SSMC. The patient suffered from pain and stiffness in his left knee for more than 30 years, was unable to bend his left knee more than 80 degrees and had severe pain and some deformity in his left knee that he wished to treat. He expressed his gratitude for Dr. Muath’s thorough explanation of the procedure and satisfaction with the results. The patient will continue with his physiotherapy sessions as he returns to his home country and achieves a full recovery.

The second patient, who is a 72-year-old Emirati woman, was unable to walk due to experiencing severe pain in her left knee. Dr. Muath recommended that she undergo the same procedure as it is less invasive and more suited to her condition and age. She is currently progressing well towards a full recovery to resume her daily activities.

The third patient is a 73-year-old Emirati man who was experiencing significant pain in his left knee while walking. Following his procedure, the patient was very satisfied with the surgery result, and is currently adhering to his physiotherapy protocol at home. Also, there were many other patients who benefited from the new robotic Total knee replacement surgery in SSMC.

Setting a new benchmark for knee replacements through these innovative technologies, SSMC provides patients with specialized surgical approaches through pre-operative and intra-operative planning, better implant sizing and balancing patients’ soft tissue more effectively.

Commenting on these recent technological offerings, Dr. Matthew T. Gettman, chief medical officer at SSMC, said: “Providing patients with innovative and holistic health care solutions is at the heart of SSMC’s unique model of care. Our vision of providing complex care lies in our commitment to practice, research and education, and our agile adoption of the latest medical technologies such as robotics and AI. Introducing these advancements to our offering has the potential to transform the standard of patient care in the region and offer patients elevated levels of health and well-being.”

-Ends-

About Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC)

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) is a joint venture between Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, and Mayo Clinic, a non-profit global leader in medical care, education and research headquartered in the United States of America. Established in 2019, SSMC is the largest tertiary hospital in the UAE and serves to elevate the provision of health care services in the nation under the mandate of the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.

Supported by the latest diagnostic and treatment modalities available, SSMC offers care in 24 specialties. A team of locally and internationally trained physicians and allied health staff work seamlessly together, which promotes comprehensive interdisciplinary learning, allowing SSMC to become a leading hub for integrated patient-centric medical services in the region.

As the region’s leading tertiary facility, SSMC has 742 patient beds, 18 operating theatres and includes a hybrid operating room, 26 neonatal intensive care units and the UAE’s largest pathology lab.

For more information on Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City or to book an appointment, visit https://ssmcabudhabi.ae/.

About SEHA

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC–SEHA – is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public health care system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

SEHA is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

SEHA is committed to continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards and providing the community with world-class health care. SEHA operates 13 hospitals with 3,385 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers and 2 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually and conduct 43,262 surgeries, as well as treating more than five million outpatients. SEHA is one of the largest integrated health care providers in the Middle East with more than 18,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae.

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news and Mayo Clinic Facts for more information about Mayo.

For media inquiries, please contact: