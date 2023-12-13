The partners plan to electrify cars, buses and waste collection trucks as their traditional engines reach end-of-life, starting with BEEAH’s fleet through the “ReTruck” initiative and eventually building a dedicated "ReFactory” facility to scale the solution throughout Sharjah

Dubai, UAE: In line with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, BEEAH Group, Peec Mobility and the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) have launched a ground-breaking partnership to advance the electrification of major vehicle fleets in Sharjah, supporting national and global goals for zero-waste, circularity, sustainable transport, and decarbonisation. In the presence of Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of American University of Sharjah and Chairperson of SRTIP, the partnership agreement was signed by Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of BEEAH; Zach Faizal, Founder of Peec Mobility; and HE Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTIP, at the BEEAH Headquarters in Sharjah.

As part of the venture, vehicles will be repurposed using ReMethod, Peec’s customised engineering process, supporting the transition to electric vehicles while minimising the environmental impact of the vehicle manufacturing process. BEEAH's collaboration with Peec closely aligns with its mandate to champion smart and sustainable solutions to increase quality of life and build future-ready cities. Meanwhile, SRTIP bridges academic institutions, businesses, and government agencies to play a pivotal role in promoting innovation and entrepreneurship.

Supported by the Sharjah Roads & Transport Authority (SRTA), the University of Sharjah (UOS) and American University of Sharjah (AUS), the strategic endeavour is a significant step towards localised production of repurposed vehicles. It will also engage academia in Sharjah to drive skill development, knowledge-sharing and employment opportunities.

The 'ReTruck' pilot project marks the first stage of the collaboration, where a BEEAH waste collection truck will undergo repurposing using the Peec method. All waste generated during this pilot will be recycled at BEEAH's integrated waste management complex that houses a range of state-of-the-art recycling facilities and the UAE’s first waste-to-energy plant, which have collectively helped Sharjah achieve 90% landfill waste diversion, the highest in the Middle East. Peec Mobility and BEEAH will also collaborate to recycle and repurpose materials and spare parts, with a focus on end-of-life batteries from electric vehicles. This joint effort aims to contribute to the creation of a circular economy, supporting net zero emissions goals in the UAE and beyond. Peec will provide specific volumes of scrap components, including vehicle engines, gearboxes, exhaust pipes, cooling systems and tires, for responsible disposal and recycling at BEEAH Recycling’s facilities.

Commenting on the initiative, Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of BEEAH GROUP, said “The UAE has actively fostered the adoption of electric vehicles and aims to increase the share of electric vehicles to 50 per cent of total vehicles on the country’s roads by 2050. At BEEAH, we are committed to supporting Sharjah and the UAE in the transition to green mobility, starting with our fleet. With Peec’s custom repurposing technology, we are crossing a new and exciting frontier in sustainable transport, with promising possibilities for the transformation of the entire mobility ecosystem in Sharjah, the UAE and beyond. We are pleased to partner with entities from Sharjah to nurture the sustainability ambitions and carbon reduction goals of our home emirate, while creating an ecosystem of innovation, knowledge, collaboration, and economic growth.”

Following the successful deployment of the repurposed truck, the partnership will move on to the next step, which will include the electrification of BEEAH’s entire fleet of over 2000 waste collection vehicles. Following BEEAH’s vision for zero-waste and decarbonisation, the Group’s fleet will be reengineered to perform as brand-new electric vehicles, without the manufacturing and scrapping issues of the transport sector, in addition to ensuring the total diversion of all waste away from landfill.

With the completion of BEEAH’s fleet electrification, the third and final stage of the partnership will begin under the ‘ReSharjah’ phase. Under this phase, the partners aim to repurpose vehicles across various mobility fleets including cars, buses, and waste collection trucks; recycle essential automotive components; and launch R&D projects focused on sustainable and autonomous vehicles. As part of the ‘ReSharjah’ initiative, ‘ReFactory’, a dedicated facility, will be set up within BEEAH’s Waste Management Complex, which will be powered by the Sharjah Waste to Energy Facility, and BEEAH’s upcoming landfill to solar project. The ReFactory will repurpose large volumes of vehicles from multiple fleets from key entities across the emirate. This strategic move is set to propel carbon reduction, leveraging the Peec method to redefine sustainable transport and waste management practices in a key step towards a net zero future.

Zach Faizal, Founder of Peec Mobility, said: “We are honoured to enter into this momentous partnership with BEEAH Group and the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, in pursuit of our joint commitment towards sustainable mobility for Sharjah. Current efforts to achieve net zero targets demand the early scrappage of ICE fleets and a surge in EV production, contributing to higher manufacturing emissions. Peec Mobility presents a sustainable solution that involves repurposing retired petrol vehicles, preserving their body and chassis, and reintroducing them to the road as EVs. This mitigates environmental impact and ensures circularity of existing fleets. We look forward to bringing our method to Sharjah, stimulate R&D and inspire skill development to drive positive change for a greener future.”

A UAE-grown start up, Peec Mobility is driving the petrol-to-electric transition of vehicles. More performative than retrofitting, the Peec repurposing method turns traditional petrol-running vehicles into EVs at 30% lower cost and 80% less time than manufacturing new EVs. Peec has piloted its repurposing process in the UAE, starting with the iconic fleet of Toyota Camry taxis. This scalable process is now being extended globally, as Peec collaborates with governments, regional administrations and companies to establish micro-factories, accelerating the achievement of net zero mobility.

About BEEAH

BEEAH Group is the region’s leading sustainability and digitalisation expert, renowned for ground-breaking environmental innovations and smart solutions for future-ready cities. Recognising sustainability and technology as the pillars of a modern economy, BEEAH Group has invested in a comprehensive, full-circle strategy for the future. BEEAH Group operates in the industries of waste management, renewable energy, technology, consulting, education, transport, real estate and healthcare. Raising the bar for the quality of life in the region, BEEAH Group businesses continue to set industry benchmarks in sustainable, smart solutions and help countries across the region create and execute their roadmap for a socially responsible future. The Group currently operates in the UAE, Egypt and KSA. For more information, please visit beeahgroup.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) @beeahgroup

About Peec Mobility

At Peec, we design and manufacture the petrol-to-electric transition. We focus on repurposing large-scale fleets worldwide to realize financial viability and make the greatest impact we can on the environment. The most powerful way to spark change is actually before our eyes in the vehicles we already use. At Peec, we design and manufacture the petrol-to-electric transition envisioning a way to save petrol- running vehicles and turn them into next-generation assets. We focus on repurposing large- scale fleets worldwide to realize financial viability and make the greatest impact we can on the environment. What we make is more than visionary it’s feasible. Waste is minimized. A new life cycle begins.

About Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP)

Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) is an institution located in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.



Established in 2016, SRTIP is focused on promoting research, technology, and innovation in various fields, including healthcare, energy, environment, and technology. The institution aims to create a collaborative platform for academic institutions, businesses, and government agencies to work together in order to promote innovation and entrepreneurship.

For more information, please do not hesitate to contact:

SEC Newgate Middle East

Katja Novaković or Ihab Yousef

katja.novakovic@secnewgate.ae or ihab.yousef@secnewgate.ae

Office: 04 432 1195

Mobile: +971 581085315 or +971 55768 4150

