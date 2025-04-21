SHARJAH, UAE: Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park SRTIP has sealed a partnership with Roche Diagnostics Middle East (RDME) to drive sustainability and healthcare innovation in Sharjah.

The two sides today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in pursuit of the shared goal of finding solutions that enhance patient care at every touchpoint.

As part of the MoU, SRTIP and Roche Diagnostics have pledged to work together to develop opportunities for healthcare innovation that employ biotech and digital health solutions to enable personalized medicine and strengthen regional capabilities. Through co-creation initiatives, such as innovation hubs and joint accelerators, they will drive forward transformative healthcare solutions, optimizing care across multiple disease areas.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, and Guido Sander, General Manager Middle East, Roche Diagnostics Middle East. The signing ceremony took place at the SRTIP, in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

Commenting on the partnership, Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park, said: “SRTI Park is focused on developing cutting edge solutions in healthcare. That is why we have made healthcare one of our core priority areas. Through this collaboration with Roche Diagnostics Middle East, we aim to position Sharjah as a global R&D hub for advanced industries, supported by an integrated ecosystem that will accelerate Sharjah’s transition into a sustainable, innovation-led knowledge economy.

Through our state-of-the-art facilities and access to academic institutions, we strive to create partnerships that can foster the development of innovative treatments, clinical trials, and AI-driven healthcare advancements."

“A core focus of the partnership will be to drive environmental sustainability in laboratory operations through the implementation and advocacy of sustainable lab certification standards, following the global laboratory sustainability best practices – and utilising the United Nations Race to Zero campaign as a key measure of progress towards a zero-carbon future.”

Guido Sander, General Manager Middle East, Roche Diagnostics Middle East said: “We are thrilled to announce this partnership, providing a unique opportunity to develop sustainable healthcare models by leveraging our expertise in eco-friendly operations alongside SRTIP’s advanced commitment to sustainability.

“At Roche, we are proud of our significant achievements in sustainability, evidenced by a 67% absolute decrease in CO2 emissions across our operations since 2004. We are steadfast in our commitment to reaching a 100% absolute reduction in emissions (Scope 1&2) by 2050. This global endeavor demonstrates our dedication to sustainable practices, recognizing that true healthcare transformation is intimately connected with environmental responsibility and innovation.

“Prioritizing sustainability in healthcare extends beyond developing eco-friendly facilities; it involves identifying critical gaps in the patient journey and creating innovative solutions to enhance care. We are proud to collaborate with SRTIP to ensure a healthier, more sustainable future for all.”

This partnership aims to foster an ecosystem of learning and innovation, making Sharjah’s healthcare system more efficient, accessible, and human-centric, ultimately transforming health outcomes for the people of Sharjah.

Roche Diagnostics Middle East (RDME) will work closely with SRTIP in identifying and pursuing opportunities in developing the healthcare sector in Sharjah - maintaining the highest standards of human and patient-centricity, innovation and sustainability. By combining Roche’s scientific expertise with SRTIP’s innovation-driven infrastructure, this collaboration can significantly impact healthcare advancements, sustainability, and knowledge-driven growth in the Middle East region.

Dr. Asma Mahmoud Fikri Director, Government and Corporate Partnerships at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, commented on the significance of the agreement, saying:

“This MoU lays the foundation for launching a series of global initiatives and partnerships in the healthcare sector. It is a direct reflection of the Park’s strategy to build a fully integrated research and development ecosystem in this vital field, positioning the Park as a leading platform and a regional hub for health innovation. This step also marks the beginning of an ambitious journey through which we aim to attract more international partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies, healthcare institutions, and leading scientific researchers. Our goal is to strengthen Sharjah’s position as an attractive destination for healthcare investment and to advance the infrastructure that supports R&D in this domain.”