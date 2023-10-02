BEIRUT – Global law firm Squire Patton Boggs has opened an office in Beirut, continuing an international expansion strategy that has seen the firm build upon its Middle East practice and recently launch new offices in Ireland and The Netherlands.

“Our firm has significant, long-standing client relationships in Lebanon and its surrounding countries who we support on complex international disputes, policy and other commercial matters,” said Chair and Global CEO Mark Ruehlmann. “Our new office in Beirut will enhance our ability to serve these clients and signifies our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the markets we serve.”

Global Board Member and Middle East Practice Co-Chair Gassan Baloul, who will lead the office, commented, “Formalizing our presence in the Levant with a Beirut office advances our Middle East expansion strategy. Beirut sits astride the major cultural and financial crossroads of the Middle East, and our new Levant office will complement our deep practice offerings in the Gulf. With a history in the Middle East dating back over 50 years, our firm brings the connections, substantive experience, and deep knowledge of the region’s economies and cultures necessary to support our client’s objectives.”

Earlier this year, Squire Patton Boggs signed a Cooperation Agreement with The Law Office of Looaye M. Al-Akkas, one of the leading, full-service law firms in Saudi Arabia. The firm has submitted its application for a license in the Kingdom, which we expect to receive in the upcoming months. The firm also hired leading Corporate/M&A partner Omar Momany and Financial Services partner Nima Fath in Dubai.

About Squire Patton Boggs

