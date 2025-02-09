Manama, Bahrain – StartUp Bahrain, the leading platform for startups in the Kingdom of Bahrain, supported by the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), announces a strategic partnership with Spring Venture Services, a subsidiary of Salica Investments. Spring Venture Services is a premier venture services company dedicated to empowering businesses, startups, and innovators across the MENA region. It specializes in providing tailored resources, strategic guidance, and essential support to help clients build, innovate, and achieve sustainable growth. Focused on fostering vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystems, Spring Venture Services plays a pivotal role in shaping the future by turning bold ideas into impactful ventures.

This partnership marks a significant step in strengthening Bahrain's entrepreneurial landscape by merging StartUp Bahrain's extensive ecosystem initiatives and network with Spring Venture Services' proven expertise in startup development, investment, and acceleration of impactful innovation. The collaboration will create new opportunities for founders to access capital, expert guidance, and investor networks while building startups with a higher probability of success.

For more information about upcoming creative programs and initiatives, visit StartUp Bahrain and Spring Venture Services’ websites.