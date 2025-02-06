Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Splunk., a Cisco company and a leader in cybersecurity and observability, today announces its participation at LEAP 2025, Saudi Arabia’s leading technology event. From February 9th to 12th, Splunk will exhibit on Cisco’s booth (Hall 1, Stand F30) at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center to showcase its cutting-edge solutions designed to empower organizations with unparalleled digital resilience.

This year, Cisco’s participation at LEAP 2025 centers around connecting and protecting businesses in the AI era. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore Cisco’s innovative solutions designed to transform data centers to power AI workloads, modernize workplaces for seamless collaboration, and enhance digital resilience with advanced security and observability.

Splunk will showcase how its advanced technologies, as part of Cisco’s portfolio, are driving digital resilience and empowering organizations to thrive in an ever-evolving digital ecosystem. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore Splunk’s AI-powered cybersecurity and observability solutions, which enable businesses to proactively identify and mitigate threats, and enhance operational efficiency and security. The Splunk Edge Hub will showcase how data can be managed and secured across hybrid, multi-cloud, and edge computing environments, underscoring Splunk’s commitment to providing versatile solutions for today’s complex technological challenges.

Mamduh Allam, Area Vice President for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Kuwait at Splunk, said, “Data is at the heart of innovation, unlocking endless use cases to solve even the most complex challenges. We’re excited to be part of LEAP 2025, a key event that highlights our commitment to helping organisations benefit from the limitless potential of data, as they navigate the evolving landscape of technology and AI. This event provides a unique opportunity to connect with industry leaders, share insights, and showcase transformative solutions that drive digital resilience and innovation. We look forward to engaging in impactful discussions and exploring new possibilities for leveraging technology and data to create real-world solutions.”

Visit Splunk at Cisco’s stand in Hall 1, Stand F30 to discover how its cutting-edge technologies in cybersecurity, observability, and AI are empowering organizations to build a resilient and innovative digital future.

