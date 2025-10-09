Dubai, UAE – Spire Solutions, the Middle East & Africa’s leading value-added distributor for cybersecurity and enabler of digital transformation, today announced its participation at GITEX Global 2025, taking place from October 13–17, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

With cyber threats growing in scale and complexity, and digital transformation redefining every sector, Spire Solutions will convene government leaders, enterprises, and regional and global technology innovators under the theme “Enabling Security. Enabling Transformation.” to address critical cybersecurity challenges, showcase breakthrough technologies, and accelerate secure, sustainable growth.

Defining the Future of Secure Digital Transformation

At GITEX 2025, Spire Solutions will go beyond conventional technology showcases, offering a dynamic five-day journey of pioneering innovation, strategic collaboration, and expert-led insight.

Key highlights include:

Introduction of new cybersecurity innovations across AI, cloud, and data security.

Live demos of cutting-edge solutions in real-world use cases.

Thought leadership talks and expert-led discussions on digital sovereignty, regulatory compliance, and cyber resilience.

Strategic partnership signings with leading global and regional vendors.

High-level government and private sector meetings to address national security, compliance, and critical infrastructure challenges.

Pre-scheduled customer engagements with top enterprises from across the region.

Opportunities to explore new partnerships with industry leaders, channel partners, and technology vendors.

Visitors will also experience a complete ecosystem of AI-driven security, cloud-native defense, advanced data protection, and governance tools designed to help organizations modernize securely, ensure compliance, and achieve digital resilience.

Sanjeev Walia, Founder & President at Spire Solutions, stated: “GITEX is the Super Bowl of technology, and at this pivotal stage, Spire Solutions is bringing cybersecurity, data, and AI into sharp focus. In an era where innovation accelerates faster than risk can be assessed, we are demonstrating how security is no longer a back-office function but a strategic compass guiding enterprises across the Middle East and Africa. By embedding intelligence and governance into digital initiatives, organizations can pursue growth with clarity, control, and confidence.”

At GITEX Global 2025, Spire Solutions will spotlight an ecosystem of world-class technology partners whose innovations are shaping the future of cybersecurity and digital transformation across the Middle East and Africa:

ADAMnetworks – Zero Trust Connectivity

DigitalXForce – Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management Platform with Automated GRC Cyberark – Identity Security and Access Management Leader SolarWinds – Observability, Database, and IT Service Management Spire Data – Data Analytics & A Futurex – Leading Enterprise Data Security Solutions Corelight – Evidence-Based NDR and Threat Hunting Platform

GITEX Global remains the region’s largest and most influential technology event, uniting cybersecurity leaders, innovators, and enterprises to explore emerging technologies and address regional digital risks. As AI, automation, and cyber resilience continue to transform industries, GITEX offers a unique platform for organizations to engage with market-leading solutions, exchange best practices, and collaborate with pioneers shaping the future of secure digital transformation.

Spire Solutions invites attendees to visit its stand at GITEX Global 2025 to discover how we are “Enabling Security. Enabling Transformation.” and redefining the digital future.

Meet Spire Solutions at GITEX Global 2025

Dubai World Trade Centre | Stand No: H23-B10

October 13–17, 2025

To book a meeting with our experts and explore tailored cybersecurity and transformation solutions, please register your interest.

About Spire Solutions

For over 17 years, Spire Solutions has been a driving force in digital transformation across the Middle East and Africa, establishing itself as the region’s foremost value-added distributor. We have consistently led the way in securing digital ecosystems and protecting organizations from ever-evolving threats.

At Spire Solutions, our mission goes beyond technology. We are dedicated to building a safer, smarter, more innovative, and resilient digital community. By empowering enterprises and governments with specialized, strategic, and secure solutions, we enable them to confidently navigate the complexities of the digital age.