Dubai: In recent years, Saudi Arabia has witnessed a surge in business investments and opportunities, driven by groundbreaking initiatives such as Vision 2030, NEOM, the Red Sea Global Project, the 2034 FIFA World Cup, the Qiddiya Plan, and AlUla a cultural project. These transformative projects are paving the way for companies to invest heavily in technology, prioritizing the protection of data and digital assets through advanced cybersecurity solutions.

Championing cybersecurity and digital transformation, Spire Solutions, MEA’s Trusted Partner for Cybersecurity, Cloud and Big Data Solutions, will take the center stage at Black Hat MEA 2024. As the Strategic Sponsor, Spire Solutions will present a robust portfolio of advanced AI-powered cybersecurity, data, and cloud solutions at the renowned cybersecurity exhibition taking place from November 26–28 at the Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Centre, Malham, Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Quadri, Chief Operating Officer of Spire Solutions said, “Generative AI (GenAI) is rapidly transforming industries across the globe, driving innovation and efficiency. However, this surge underscores the essential need for trusted and ethical AI practices. At Spire Solutions, we are dedicated to helping organizations address critical challenges such as regulatory compliance, data privacy, and cybersecurity risks, empowering them to responsibly leverage GenAI's transformative power.”

“Having been a part of this event since its inception, we take immense pride in leading efforts to work with key stakeholders in Saudi Arabia. Black Hat MEA’s extraordinary growth underscores its importance as a platform for cybersecurity innovation, and we are thrilled to leverage this platform to strengthen industry connections and contribute to shaping its future.”

“Our strong partnerships with industry stakeholders have enabled us to secure significant opportunities and high-value meetings at Black Hat, showcasing the trust and loyalty of our customers and Channel Partners. We are excited to engage with them, as well as our vendors, to craft new milestones and support Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. Our goal is to contribute significantly to a forward-looking, innovative, and secure digital future for the Kingdom.”

Under the theme 'Empowering Enterprises in the Kingdom with Next-Gen AI-Powered Cybersecurity,' we will showcase innovative technologies and services such as:

Halcyon (Anti Ransomware and Cyber Resilience Platform), Black Duck (All-in-one application security platform optimized for DevSecOps), DigitalXforce (Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management Platform with Automated GRC), SolarWinds (Modern, full-stack hybrid IT visibility with AI-powered insights), Ping Identity (Identity Security for the Digital Enterprise), Cribl (Observability and Data Pipeline Solution), Gurucul (Next Gen SIEM platform—combining SIEM, UEBA, SOAR, Identity Analytics), and Spire Data (Digital Transformation, Data Management, Analytics & AI).

Join Team Spire Solutions and our Technology Partners at Black Hat, from November 26–28, at Stand H1.H10, Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Centre, Malham, Saudi Arabia.

