The visit focused on the development of tailored programs for domestic nurses preparing for overseas employment and foreign caregivers seeking positions in Korea.

This partnership is part of a larger initiative spearheaded by KHIDI and the Korea Human Resources Development Institute for Health & Welfare (KOHI).

The mission is to improve the quality of care for international patients in Korea, with a particular focus on Emirati patients.

SRH is uniquely positioned to support this endeavor by sharing best practices in addressing culturally specific healthcare needs.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital (SRH), a leading healthcare institution in rehabilitation under Capital Health, welcomed a delegation from the Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI) UAE office, setting the stage for an exciting collaboration aimed at advancing healthcare training. The visit focused on the development of tailored programs for domestic nurses preparing for overseas employment and foreign caregivers seeking positions in Korea, reinforcing SRH's standing as a leader in the region’s healthcare landscape.

This partnership is part of a larger initiative spearheaded by KHIDI and the Korea Human Resources Development Institute for Health & Welfare (KOHI), which is commissioned by the Ministry of Health and Welfare in Korea. Their mission is to improve the quality of care for international patients in Korea, with a particular focus on Emirati patients. With its state-of-the-art rehabilitation services and long-standing experience in treating Emirati patients, SRH is uniquely positioned to support this endeavor by sharing best practices and insights in addressing culturally specific healthcare needs.

Dr. Mishal AlQasimi, CEO of SRH, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration: “We were privileged to host the KHIDI team. This visit marks an important step toward a shared vision of enhancing healthcare training and development. By combining our expertise, we aim to create innovative programs that will not only raise the standard of care in Korea but also strengthen the skills of nurses and caregivers globally.”

During the visit, the delegation explored SRH’s award-winning rehabilitation nursing programs, which have garnered international recognition for their innovative approach to patient care. SRH’s nursing team, comprising nearly 460 professionals from diverse backgrounds, has received numerous accolades, including the Nursing Excellence Award from the Department of Health (DOH) and several recognitions from SEHA. These achievements underscore SRH's ongoing commitment to nursing education, patient care, and service excellence.

The collaboration between SRH and KHIDI aligns with both organizations' shared goals of fostering international cooperation in healthcare. As part of the ongoing partnership, KHIDI has expressed interest in learning more about SRH’s credentialing processes and educational programs to help enhance their own training systems. Additionally, future exchange visits are being planned to ensure continuous knowledge sharing and development.

“The KHIDI team’s interest in SRH stems from our reputation as a leader in rehabilitation nursing, both regionally and internationally. We are excited to explore the potential of this collaboration to further elevate healthcare standards in Korea and contribute to the advancement of global healthcare practices.” added Dr. Mishal AlQasimi.

With plans for future visits and exchanges, both SRH and KHIDI are eager to expand this partnership, which promises to benefit both institutions as well as the broader healthcare communities in the UAE and Korea.

For more information about Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital and Health Shield Medical Center’s services please visit https://srh.ae or https://healthshield.ae or call +971 2 698 5555.