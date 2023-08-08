Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital, the leading healthcare institution in the field of rehabilitation and long-term medical care, is delighted to announce that five of its exceptional staff members have been recognized and awarded at the prestigious SEHA Ihsan Awards 2023, which took place between the 13th and 14th of May in Conrad Hotel, Abu Dhabi . These esteemed awards celebrate and honor the extraordinary contributions and dedication of healthcare professionals within the industry.

Five Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital nominees have been recognized and acknowledged for their outstanding achievements including; Jannet B. Tenebro, Director of Nursing, won "Nursing Leadership Award" and Omar Rasheed, Director of Operations and Allied Health, emerged as the winner for "Allied Health Leadership Award." Ben Joseph Sabilala, Clinical Academic Supervisor, placed as the first runner up for “Evidence-Based Practice and Nursing Research Award'', along with Vivienne Reynolds, Critical Care Nurse Manager, who also received first runner up award for "Lifetime Achievement Award". Cheyser Bautista, Tissue Viability Nurse, was also victorious and took home the win in the "Nursing Excellence Award".

These extraordinary individuals have exemplified the core values of the Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital, demonstrating excellence, compassion, and commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare services. Their dedication to advancing evidence-based practices, providing exceptional nursing care, and exhibiting exemplary leadership qualities have set them apart as deserving recipients of the prestigious SEHA Ihsan Awards.

"We are immensely proud of our five winners and nominees at the SEHA Ihsan Awards," said Dr. Mishal Al Qasimi, CEO of Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital. "Their remarkable contributions have made a significant impact on our patients' lives, reinforcing our commitment to providing world-class rehabilitation services. These awards are a testament to the unwavering dedication and expertise of our team, and we are truly grateful for their outstanding service."

The SEHA Ihsan Awards recognize the efforts of healthcare professionals across the UAE who have shown great dedication and excellence in their respective fields. This recognition further solidifies Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital's position as a leader in providing comprehensive rehabilitation care in the region.

About Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital:

Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital, established in 2019 in Abu Dhabi is a leading healthcare facility dedicated to providing exceptional rehabilitation and long-term medical care. With a commitment to excellence and a patient-centered approach, it strives to transform lives and enhance overall well-being. As an affiliate of The Shirley Ryan Ability Lab, Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital brings world-class rehabilitation services to the heart of Abu Dhabi. The partnership enables the hospital to offer cutting-edge technologies, including advanced bionics and robotics, ensuring patients receive the most innovative and effective treatments available.

