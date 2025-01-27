Aspen Medical offers programs geared towards specific healthcare roles

United Arab Emirates, Dubai – Aspen Medical, a global leader in innovative healthcare solutions, has underscored the importance of specialised medical training in addressing skills gaps and enhancing workforce readiness among Middle East healthcare workers.

Through its presence at Arab Health 2025, Aspen Medical aims to share its expertise in specialised medical training and showcase its dedication to empowering healthcare professionals across the region through tailored training programmes designed to meet the unique demands of diverse healthcare systems.

Aspen Medical delivers world-class healthcare and first-aid training courses tailored to the unique needs of organisations. With a focus on customised training solutions, it develops courses that align with specific healthcare roles and environments, offering nationally recognized training units or bespoke modules. Aspen Medical adopts flexible learning approaches, providing face-to-face training or blended options that integrate self-paced online learning with hands-on workshops. Its programmes cater to a diverse audience, including healthcare professionals such as doctors, nurses, and paramedics, as well as schools, universities, military, and corporate organizations. These tailored solutions ensure practical, relevant, and impactful learning outcomes, equipping healthcare professionals with the critical skills needed to meet today’s medical challenges.

At Arab Health 2025, Aspen Medical will also emphasise on its commitment to advancing regional healthcare by focusing on bridging workforce gaps through training programs designed to prepare healthcare professionals for diverse and demanding roles. The company will also highlight its regulatory expertise, showcasing its ability to navigate complex approval processes to deliver compliant and effective training solutions. Additionally, Aspen Medical aims to foster regional collaboration, strengthening partnerships with healthcare organizations across the Middle East to build sustainable healthcare infrastructures.

"Arab Health is an ideal platform for us to demonstrate how our tailored solutions can address critical healthcare challenges in the region," said Claire Westbrook-Keir, General Manager of Aspen Medical UAE. "We are committed to empowering healthcare professionals across the Middle East."

In addition to its specialized training programmes, Aspen Medical provides a comprehensive suite of services to support and enhance healthcare systems in the Middle East and beyond.

These include clinical workforce deployment, enabling the rapid placement of highly qualified medical professionals to meet urgent demands, and clinical project management, offering expertise in overseeing large-scale healthcare initiatives with precision and efficiency. Aspen Medical also delivers deployable healthcare solutions, offering scalable and responsive medical setups for emergencies and remote operations. Its supply chain management services ensure seamless procurement and delivery of medical equipment, while clinical operations provide end-to-end management of hospitals and medical facilities. Together, these services contribute to strengthening regional healthcare infrastructure and improving patient outcomes.

About Aspen Medical

Aspen Medical is a global provider of healthcare solutions across a diverse range of clients in government, non-government organisations (NGOs), global agencies and the private sector. The company is a world leader in the delivery of healthcare solutions in any setting, particularly those that are remote, challenging or under resourced. Services include managing and building health infrastructure, air ambulance and retrieval services, occupational and workforce health, health technology, humanitarian and disaster response, medical supplies, training, and advisory services. In 2012, Aspen Medical partnered with the Abu Dhabi Police to launch National Ambulance. In 2014, the UAE Government extended the service to the emirates of Sharjah, Ajman, Umm al-Quwain, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah. It was the first partnership of its kind with an Australian company helping to pioneer new models of healthcare service development and delivery within the UAE and the wider Gulf region. In 2015, the company began providing Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) to all subsidiary companies in the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). Aspen Medical is the only commercial organisation in the world certified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as an Emergency Medical Team for infectious disease outbreaks and trauma surgical operations. As a certified B Corp, Aspen Medical believes passionately in using business as a force for good in everything it does, and wherever it operates.

For more information visit www.aspenmedical.com or www.aspenmedical.ae.

