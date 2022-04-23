Abu Dhabi: Reportage Properties, the leading UAE real estate developer, made a special offer, on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, on their "Montenapoleone" project in "Mostakbal City" in New Cairo, Egypt.

The project which is their first project outside the UAE, was launched in the middle of last year, and will be developed in cooperation with Al-Ahly Sabbour, the leading real estate developer company in Egypt.

The offer includes fully finished units at prices starting from EGP1.1m (220 thousand dirhams) at a 10% discount, with only 10% as a down payment, and installments for a period of 90 months.

Reportage Properties recently started the construction works in Montenapoleone, which will be built on an area of ​​465,000 square meters and will include 5,500 housing units with luxurious finishing standards. It is expected to be handed over by Q4- 2025.

“The launch of "Montenapoleone" in the middle of last year, which is our first project outside the UAE, reflects the strong financial position of Reportage Properties, the stability of our business model, and our ability to expand,” said Islam Ahmed Suleiman, CEO .” We are very pleased with these offers which seem to be attractive to buyers,” he added.

Suleiman said that entering the Egyptian market reflects the company's confidence in the Egyptian real estate sector , which shows remarkable growth and a rise in demand in recent years, in addition to the attractive investment climate Egypt provides, and a safe and stable investment environment.

He pointed out that the company has received a high demand during the past months from large segments of customers wishing to purchase housing units in the "Montenapoleone" project, especially in light of the remarkable positive developments in the Egyptian real estate sector.

The "Montenapolene" project is distinguished by its strategic location in Mostakbal City in New Cairo, which is in the heart of urban development initiative in eastern Cairo, next to the first phase of the New Administrative Capital. It overlooks the most important landmarks and the modern road network near the Bin Zayed road, the middle ring and the Cairo-Suez Road.

Reportage Properties is developing 12 projects in the UAE, providing about 6,000 housing units within the most important investment sites in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, in addition to a project that has been completed and delivered in Masdar City in Abu Dhabi.

The list of Reportage Properties projects in Abu Dhabi includes "Al Raha Lofts 1", which provides 164 housing units, and "Al Raha Lofts 2", which adds 110 housing units, within the Al Raha Beach area.

In Masdar City in Abu Dhabi, the “Oasis Residence 1” project is under development and provides 612 apartments, and “Oasis Residence 2” includes about 304 housing units, as well as the “The Gate” project, which adds 463 apartments. There is also “Leonardo Residence”, which was delivered about two years ago, and included 177 apartments in Masdar City.

On Al Maryah Island, Reportage is developing the Al Maryah Vista project, which provides 786 housing units, next to Al Maryah Vista 2, which will include 588 new housing units, as well as the Diva project on Yas Island, which will provide 736 housing units.

In Dubai, the "Alexis Tower" is being developed on Sheikh Zayed Road in the Downtown Jebel Ali area of Dubai, and provides 378 luxury housing units. The "Rukan" tower, in the "Dubailand" area, which is being developed in cooperation with the "Continental Investment Company", provides about 488 housing units, and "Rukan Lofts 1" includes about 349 residential villas, while "Rukan Lofts 2" provides about 755 villas.

-Ends-