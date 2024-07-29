Sharjah, UAE: Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone) and Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), the world's largest express transportation company, are collaborating to enhance international market access for e-commerce businesses in Sharjah. FedEx will use its global logistics network to connect e-commerce firms operating within the SPC Free Zone to 220 countries and territories, which account for more than 90% of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP).

As part of the collaboration, FedEx experts engaged with SPC businesses and shared insights on how they can take their business global, and how its digital solutions and capabilities can help SMEs navigate the complexities of global trade and improve their ease of doing business.

By enabling local businesses to scale their operations, this collaboration is expected to enhance trade volumes across Sharjah, bolstering the competitiveness of the local economy, and contributing to the country's economic diversification efforts. The collaboration also underscores the commitment of both SPC Free Zone and FedEx to foster a conducive business environment that encourages growth and innovation.

Following real GDP growth of 4.6% in 2023, Sharjah's economy is projected to expand by 2.8% on average annually from 2024 to 2027, supported by activity in the manufacturing, construction, transport, and trade sectors. Meanwhile, the value of non-oil foreign trade in the UAE surpassed AED3.5 trillion for the first time in 2023, coinciding with a continuous increase in non-oil exports.

About Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation is the world's largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. Federal Express Corporation uses a global air-and-ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date.

FedEx press releases are available here.

About SPC Free Zone

Established in 2017, SPC Free Zone offers over 2,000 business activities to the registered businesses from diverse nations that are operating within Sharjah. Businesses benefit from 24/7 support, instant licences, office and meeting spaces, and banking services, 100% ownership, and streamlined registration processes, making it an ideal hub for entrepreneurs and startups in the UAE.