Sharjah: Reflecting Sharjah’s position as a leading global publishing hub and its role in building professional bridges between Arab publishers and international markets, Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC) concluded its participation in the Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF) 2026. SPC joined the Sharjah delegation at Al Bait Al Emarati (The Emirati House), the centrepiece of the UAE’s Guest of Honour programme at the fair’s 32nd edition, held recently at the China National Convention Centre in Beijing.

As the world’s first free zone dedicated to the publishing, creative and allied industries, SPC leveraged its participation to introduce Chinese and Asian publishers to the opportunities Sharjah offers as a gateway to Arab and regional markets. It also showcased how companies can leverage the free zone’s platform to access markets across the Middle East and North Africa and expand their regional presence. At the same time, the participation opened new channels for Emirati and Arab publishers to forge commercial relationships with publishing houses, printing companies, distributors and creative-industry entities across China and Asia.

During the fair, SPC showcased its integrated publishing ecosystem, which spans company formation and streamlined licensing, office and warehouse facilities, as well as banking services, and legal and logistics support. The free zone also highlighted solutions covering printing, distribution, storage and supply-chain management of books, supporting titles from the production stage to market access.

Additionally, as part of its efforts to promote Sharjah’s business ecosystem on the global stage, SPC took part in a panel discussion titled "Sharjah Publishing City: A Global Hub for the Growth of the Publishing Industry." The session featured Saif Al Suwaidi, Director of Sharjah Publishing City, and Shi Yang (Hefa), Director of Outar Publications, and Maywan (Aisha), Director of New Pages Publishing and Distribution House.. The speakers discussed how the free zone supports publishers in expanding their businesses through its specialised infrastructure, print-on-demand capabilities, and international distribution network. The session was moderated by Karima Al Azizi, Head of International Relations at Sharjah Book Authority.

Sharjah as a gateway between influential markets

Saif Al Suwaidi, Director of SPC, who represented the Sharjah delegation at the fair, said: “Our participation in BIBF carries particular significance because it places us in direct dialogue with an Asian market that commands considerable strength in printing, digital publishing, rights trading and book-related supply chains. SPC has become a hub for a growing number of companies from China and across Asia because it offers strategic proximity to Arab markets, a supportive business environment and the operational infrastructure they need to move from a limited commercial presence to long-term regional partnerships.”

He added: “Our presence in Beijing gives us the opportunity to demonstrate what Sharjah offers to Asian and Arab publishers alike. Arab publishers are seeking more efficient solutions for printing, distribution, and reader access, while Chinese and other Asian publishers need a trusted gateway to understand and engage with Arab markets. SPC brings together a strong regulatory framework, professional services and specialist partners, making Sharjah a genuine meeting point between a growing Arab publishing industry and highly influential Asian markets.”

Promoting competitive printing options

During the fair, SPC explored opportunities for cooperation with Chinese printing houses and companies, aiming to provide Emirati and Arab publishers with access to competitively priced printing options, particularly for large print runs and joint projects. Such collaborations can reduce production costs, facilitate direct communication between publishers and printing houses, reduce reliance on intermediaries and improve efficiency across printing and import operations.

SPC also highlighted its strategic partnerships, which help build an integrated support ecosystem for publishers. Its partnership with Lightning Source provides print-on-demand solutions that enable publishers to manage print quantities more flexibly and reduce warehousing overheads. Moreover, participants were introduced to the role of Arab Book Verse in expanding the visibility and circulation of Arabic content, as well as SPC’s partnership with Big Bad Wolf Books, which opens additional sales and distribution channels, enabling books to reach broader audiences.

The participation of SPC opened new avenues of cooperation with Chinese translation and printing companies and attracted companies interested in establishing their businesses in the city.

Al Bait Al Emarati takes centre stage

SPC’s participation in BIBF aligned with the UAE’s national presence as the fair’s Guest of Honour through Al Bait Al Emarati, overseen by the UAE Embassy in the People’s Republic of China and jointly organised with the UAE Ministry of Culture. Bringing together 120 representatives from 20 cultural entities, the programme introduced visitors, publishers and industry professionals to Emirati identity and achievements across literature, arts, heritage and publishing.

Founded in 1986, BIBF is one of the world’s leading events for the book industry, attracting thousands of exhibitors from more than 100 countries and regions each year. It serves as a major platform connecting publishers, literary agents, rights professionals and organisations specialised in digital publishing and content trading. For SPC, the fair provided both a showcase for its services and a platform for building direct relationships with markets that are shaping the future of global publishing.