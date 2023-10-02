Sparrows Group (Sparrows), the engineering and maintenance specialists for the global energy and industrial sectors, has today rebranded to Altrad Sparrows. The rebrand is a continuation of the acquisition, but will not impact existing or future customers, as the business continues to operate autonomously.

The acquisition by Altrad Group in 2022 has allowed Sparrows the opportunity to enhance its offering to customers in the industrials sector, while opening doors for Altrad in the Americas and offshore wind sector through Sparrows company, Alpha Wind Services.

Charlie Topp, Executive Director – Middle East, India, Caspian and APAC at Altrad Sparrows said: "The acquisition was designed to be mutually beneficial to both companies and that has proved to be the case over the last 18 months, particularly in the Middle East, where business is incredibly positive. Sparrows, continues to offer our customers best-in-class services that are bolstered by the experience and expertise of Altrad Group.

“This fresh look and feel, and adjustment to our company name is a natural progression – and we’re delighted to be launching it here, at ADIPEC. Both Sparrows and Altrad separately, hold a lot of weight in our respective sectors, and bringing the two together will only continue to improve that.”

Altrad Sparrows will continue to be led by Matt Corbin, Regional Director – Europe (including the UK), Adam Wood, Senior VP – Americas, Charlie Topp, Executive Director – Middle East, India, Caspian and APAC and Dave Buckham, Regional Director – Africa.

Ran Oren, Group Co-Chief Executive Officer at Altrad, added: “We been delighted with Sparrows and Alpha. The teams have demonstrated to us their shared values, extreme talent and ambitious workforce. Their broad and deep expertise complements the Altrad business. I am very excited to see Sparrows continue to flourish under our journey together, now with their new branding.”

About Altrad Sparrows

Altrad Sparrows is a global provider of maintenance, operations, inspection and engineering services to the offshore energy, renewables and industrial sectors. The firm supports customers by delivering a broad range of expert solutions that optimise efficiency and ensure the performance, reliability and safety of critical equipment and people.