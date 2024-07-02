DOHA, Qatar – Since partnering in late 2023, KPMG in Qatar employees have collected nearly 9,000 plastic bottles and aluminum cans, saving over 1,300 kg of CO2 emissions. Each week, KPMG employees collect on average around 300 bottles and cans, and the numbers are growing. This partnership showcases the enthusiasm and commitment of KPMG employees towards sustainable practices and underscores the success of Sparklo’s innovative recycling solutions.

KPMG in Qatar and Sparklo: Pioneering Workplace Sustainability

KPMG in Qatar partnered with Sparklo, a global leader in clean technology, to bolster their corporate sustainability efforts, in late 2023. The introduction of Sparklomat, an advanced Reverse Vending Machine (RVM), to KPMG's Doha office marks a significant step in this journey. This initiative highlights KPMG's dedication to environmental stewardship and commitment to fostering a sustainable workplace.

The Sparklomat offers KPMG employees and visitors a simple and engaging way to recycle, integrating seamlessly with the Sparklo mobile app to provide instant rewards for eco-friendly actions. This innovative recycling solution aims to shift workplace culture towards greater environmental awareness and responsibility.

“At KPMG in Qatar, we believe that sustainability is essential to our operations and our community. Our partnership with Sparklo exemplifies our commitment to environmental stewardship and innovation. By embracing the Sparklomat technology, we are not only reducing our carbon footprint but also inspiring our employees to take meaningful steps towards a more sustainable future. Together, we are driving positive change and setting a benchmark for corporate responsibility in Qatar.” Ahmed Abu Sharkh, Country Senior Partner, KPMG in Qatar.

“Our partnership with Sparklo has been instrumental in promoting sustainable practices within our workplace. The Sparklomat has made recycling an engaging and rewarding experience for our employees, aligning with our commitment to environmental responsibility. By integrating innovative solutions like the Sparklomat, we are not only enhancing our sustainability efforts but also inspiring others to adopt eco-friendly practices. This initiative represents a significant step towards a greener future, and together, we are making a meaningful impact and setting a benchmark for corporate sustainability.” Huda Ibrahim, Head of Marketing and Communication, KPMG in Qatar

Fostering Environmental Responsibility

The collaboration between Sparklo and KPMG in Qatar enables employees to experience the benefits of the Sparklomat firsthand, positioning them to promote this innovative product to clients. By integrating the Sparklomat into their daily routines, KPMG and Sparklo are encouraging a shift towards greater environmental responsibility within the workplace.

Maxim Kaplevich, Founder and CEO of Sparklo, stated, "Sparklo's partnership with KPMG in Qatar allows us to drive our vision in the corporate field. This collaboration demonstrates to KPMG employees the effectiveness of our product, enabling them to advocate for effective sustainable practices within the corporate sector. Our vision is simple yet powerful: if you motivate people to recycle, they will start doing it and gradually adopt a more eco-friendly lifestyle. Together, we are creating a culture of environmental responsibility and spearheading a sustainability movement in Qatar."

