Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Tanishq, India’s most trusted jewellery brand, has announced its much-awaited Festival of Diamonds - a spectacular sale on its exquisite range of diamond jewellery to add shine and sparkle to your summer.

Whether you're drawn to classic elegance or contemporary flair, Tanishq has a diamond jewellery piece to suit every style and preference. Customers can enjoy unbeatable discounts on an extensive selection of diamond rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and more. There are timeless solitaires to intricately designed sets to explore.

"This festival promises to bring the best deals on the most stunning diamond pieces, offering customers an unparalleled opportunity to indulge in luxury like never before. We look forward to welcoming jewellery enthusiasts seeking quality, craftsmanship, and timeless elegance across our showrooms in the UAE,” said Aditya Singh, Head of Jewellery International Business, Titan Company Limited. He further added, “whether you are looking for a stunning engagement ring, a sparkling necklace for a special evening or delicate diamond earrings to complement everyday attire, there are collections and great offers for all our valued customers."

As part of the Festival of Diamonds, Tanishq is delighted to offer customers incredible discounts including 25 percent off on gold making charges and on any diamond bill value. In the UAE, Tanishq is present across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. In Dubai, the stores are located across catchments of Bur Dubai, Karama, Barsha and DSO and is planning further expansion. In addition, the Mia brand is present at Bur Juman mall and Dubai Mall.

“Our commitment to quality ensures that each diamond in our collection is ethically sourced and expertly cut to maximize brilliance and fire, guaranteeing you a Tanishq piece that not only captivates but also holds enduring value,” he concluded.

About Tanishq

Tanishq, India’s most-loved jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs, inimitable customer service and guaranteed product quality for over two decades.

At Tanishq, jewellery is not just a product, but a manifestation of artistry and our exquisite range of gold & diamond jewellery strikes the perfect balance between traditional charm and contemporary appeal. With designs that capture the beauty and celebration of special occasions, Tanishq aims to be an integral part of every woman's journey. Attesting to this commitment towards excellence, Tanishq has been awarded the title of The Most Trusted Jewellery Brand in India by the Trust Research Advisory.

Tanishq currently has a presence of 430+ stores in India present and has 15+ stores across UAE, Qatar, Oman, Singapore and USA.

