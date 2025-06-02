Spark Capital, through its Investment Banking, Asset Management and Private Wealth Management services, has evolved into an integrated financial services institution in India.

Spark Global PWM Private Limited, a CAT4 firm regulated by Dubai Financial Services Authority, the independent regulator for business conducted from or within Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), operates as a subsidiary of Spark Capital's Private Wealth Management business and the new office will serve as a hub for its Middle East operations.

Dubai, UAE: Spark Capital Private Wealth Management (Spark Capital PWM), today announced the launch of its operations in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region through Spark Global PWM Private Limited.

This strategic expansion will enable global investors to access diverse markets with ease while offering its clients comprehensive portfolio diversification opportunities. The move reinforces Spark Capital's commitment to delivering sophisticated, bespoke wealth management solutions on an international scale.

Spark Capital PWM has significantly focused on growth & expansion in recent years. Its AUM & AUA has grown nearly 10x—from USD 360.24 million (INR ~3,000 crores) in April 2023 to USD 3.56 billion (INR 30,000 crores) in May 2025. The firm has also scaled its team from 60 to over 400 professionals, including 130+ seasoned relationship managers, and established a pan-India presence across 12 cities.

Commenting on the expansion, Arpita Vinay, Senior Managing Director & Co-CEO, Spark Capital Private Wealth Management Private Limited, said, "The establishment of our DIFC office represents a significant milestone in Spark Capital PWM's global growth strategy. Dubai's strategic location and robust financial infrastructure provide an ideal platform to connect investors across regions with diverse investment opportunities. This expansion allows us to enhance our service offerings to international clients while creating new avenues for wealth creation and preservation."

Neeraj Ojha, Senior Executive Officer, Spark Global PWM Private Limited, added, "DIFC offers an exceptional ecosystem for wealth management firms, with its world-class regulatory framework and access to a wide network of financial institutions. Through our presence here, we aim to provide professional clients in the Middle East with comprehensive wealth solutions backed by Spark Capital's expertise and innovation in investment management."

DIFC is a strategic gateway to financial institutions and multinational firms in the region. DIFC continues to experience exponential growth in the wealth and asset management sector with 420 wealth and asset management firms and over 75 pure play hedge funds, 48 of which are 'billion-dollar club' organisations, that are capitalising on regional opportunities.

Spark Global PWM Private Limited's DIFC office will be staffed by a team of experienced wealth management professionals with extensive knowledge of global markets and a proven track record of delivering exceptional client outcomes. These professionals will leverage the firm's comprehensive research capabilities, innovative investment strategies, and established track record in wealth management to provide tailored solutions to clients in the region. This approach underscores Spark Capital's dedication to client-centric service while strengthening its position as a trusted wealth management partner globally.

About Spark Capital Private Wealth Management

Spark PWM Pvt Ltd, operates as a subsidiary of Spark Capital Advisors (India) Limited. Aligning with Spark Capital’s core values of Knowledge, Integrity, Trust & Transparency, Spark PWM endeavours to assist Affluent Families, Business Owners / Promoters, Family Offices, New Age Entrepreneurs, and CXOs in navigating the complexities of the financial landscape. The company’s mission is to seamlessly facilitate the creation, preservation, and transition of wealth across generations through its range of products and services.

As part of Spark Capital’s ecosystem, Spark Capital PWM extends its offerings beyond traditional wealth management services to include investment banking and asset management expertise. This integrated approach enables Spark Capital PWM to tailor bespoke solutions to meet the diverse needs of its clientele.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 77 countries with an approximate population of 3.7bn and an estimated GDP of USD 10.5trn.

With a 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe, and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of 46,000 professionals working across over 6,900 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive AI, FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels, and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.