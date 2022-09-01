Fahad Al Shaalan appointed as Vice President, Engineering & Project Management at SPARK

The new appointments are in line with SPARK’s commitment to building a world-class ecosystem

Saudi Arabia: Today, King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) announced the expansion of its management team through two key appointments, a testament to SPARK’s ability to deliver value to investors through strong governance and robust growth and expansion plans. Ammar Altaf joins SPARK Utilities Company as Chief Executive Officer, a new position where he will be responsible for driving growth and bolstering the expansion of SPARK Utilities. Additionally, Fahad Al Shaalan will assume the role of Vice President, Engineering and Project Management, overseeing the development and construction of infrastructure at SPARK. The appointments are effective immediately.

Speaking on the appointments, SPARK’s President, and CEO, Saif Al Qahtani said, “On behalf of myself and the SPARK Board of Directors, I am delighted to announce the appointment of Ammar Altaf as Chief Executive Officer of SPARK Utilities, and Fahad Al Shaalan’s appointment as Vice President of Engineering and Project Management. These appointments are key to driving business continuity and realizing SPARK’s vision as the leading industry ecosystem amidst the evolving energy landscape in Saudi Arabia. On behalf of myself and the wider leadership team, I would like to welcome them as they set out on a new journey in their respective careers here at SPARK.”

Ammar Altaf, CEO of SPARK Utilities, added, “I am honored to have been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer at SPARK Utilities. The talented team at SPARK Utilities looks forward to actively contributing towards SPARK’s growth through delivering on our plug-and-play concept by providing our customers with a world-class suite of services and an ecosystem where operations begin without delay.”

In addition, SPARK’s Vice President of Engineering & Project Management Fahad I. AlShaalan, said: “I am excited to begin this new journey. SPARK is at the forefront of the Kingdom’s energy transition, and it is an honor to lead and work alongside the talented people we have at SPARK. I look forward to being an integral part of SPARK’s growth in the Kingdom and would like to thank the board and leadership for placing their faith me.”

Mr. Ammar Altaf joins SPARK Utilities from Saudi Aramco, bringing over 20 years of experience, where he was responsible for executing strategic joint ventures and transactions for Aramco’s non-core businesses. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Systems Engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, a master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Waterloo, and an executive master’s in International Studies in Oil and Gas Leadership from the Graduate Institute Geneva.

Mr. Fahad Al Shaalan joins SPARK from Saudi Aramco, bringing over 26 years of experience, where he spearheaded several local and international design and construction projects, and played a key part in the development of KAPSARC’s Residential and Community Complex, supervising development and construction. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Applied Chemical Engineering from King Fahad University of Petroleum and Minerals.