Abu Dhabi, UAE – Thuraya, the satellite mobility arm of Space42, has Introduced Thuraya One, an Android 14 smartphone with built-in satellite capabilities that can connect users beyond cellular coverage during the Mobile World Congress 2025. The smartphone leverages 5G, 4G, and Thuraya’s satellite network, including the recently launched Thuraya 4 satellite, to provide reliable, consistent, and secure coverage beyond terrestrial networks.

Thuraya One’s dual-mode communication technology gives it the flexibility to be used for everyday needs and to freely explore the world – be it in the heart of a bustling city looking for the best museums or trekking through an isolated area and in need of urgent help, Thuraya One customers are always connected. Additionally, integrating cellular and satellite connectivity into one eliminates the need to purchase additional dedicated satellite equipment when traveling to remote locations.

The Thuraya One smartphone will be showcased at the Space42 stand at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, the world’s largest connectivity event, between 3 and 6 March 2025.

Redefining Everyday Connectivity

Traditional phones rely on cellular towers for connection. However, Thuraya One blends cellular and satellite connectivity into one device, eliminating the need for users to carry multiple devices to stay connected in remote areas. In a familiar and lightweight form, Thuraya One has dual SIM and dual-mode functionality, enabling users to seamlessly switch between cellular and satellite networks. The smartphone can also be used with mobile operator SIM cards from any of the 370+ Thuraya Roaming Partners, allowing customers to use only one SIM card for cellular and satellite calls and messages.

Ali Al Hashemi, CEO of Yahsat Space Services, Space42, said, “Staying connected is no longer a convenience, it is a necessity. Thuraya One delivers seamless, secure, and reliable connectivity anywhere, pushing what is possible in mobile communication. With this advanced capability, we are accelerating our position as a Non-Terrestrial Networks operator and executing our Direct-to-Device strategy to bring uninterrupted connectivity to billions of people and devices worldwide.”

Dependable and Cutting-Edge Hardware

Thuraya One combines the functionality of a cellular Android 14 smartphone with the power of satellite connectivity. It has a durable 6.67” AMOLED display for immersive visuals and a Qualcomm Octa-core Kryo processor for smooth performance. The smartphone also has an advanced camera system with three rear cameras, a 50MP primary lens, and a front-facing camera for exceptional photography. It is built to provide reliability with an IP67 rating, making the smartphone dust and waterproof. With a fast-charging and long-lasting battery, users can also enjoy up to 26 hours of talk time in 5G mode, making it ideal for extended use in the field.

Availability

Thuraya One is now available through Thuraya’s network of over 140 service partners and distributors across the globe. For further details or purchase inquiries, please visit [https://www.thuraya.com/thuraya-one/].

ABOUT SPACE42

Space42 (ADX: SPACE42) is a UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company that integrates satellite communications, geospatial analytics, and artificial intelligence capabilities to enlighten the world from space. Established in 2024 following the successful merger between Bayanat and Yahsat, Space42's global reach allows it to address the rapidly evolving needs of its customers in governments, enterprises, and communities. Space42 comprises two business units: Yahsat Space Services and Bayanat Smart Solutions. The Yahsat Space Services unit focuses on upstream satellite operations for both fixed and mobility satellite solutions. The Bayanat Smart Solutions unit integrates geospatial data acquisition and processing with AI to inform decision-making, enhance situational awareness, and improve operational efficiency. Space42's major shareholders include G42, Mubadala, and IHC.

