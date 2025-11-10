Dubai, UAE – The Space & Rocketry Academy (SARA UAE), operated by Compass International in Dubai, has announced the launch of its next phase, which includes an expanded range of training programmes and weekly workshops in space, rocketry, artificial intelligence (AI), and sustainability.

“This new phase is part of the academy’s mission to empower the next generation of innovators, engineers, and explorers while reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to building a knowledge-based, innovation-driven future,” said, Ms. Lissy Donald, Managing Director of Compass International.

To mark the next phase of SARA’s journey, the academy hosted a special launch event at its campus, celebrating the UAE’s ongoing progress in space exploration and underscored the growing importance of developing youth talent for a rapidly evolving global scientific landscape.

The session featured Dr. Donald Thomas, former NASA astronaut, Engr. Naser Al Rashdy, Director of Space Policy and Regulations at the National Space Academy, Ms. Lina Lampkin, Chairwoman of AmCham Abu Dhabi, and future astronauts-in-training.

Dr. Donald Thomas, who has completed four Space Shuttle missions and spent nearly 44 days in space, inspired students and teachers with stories from his journeys aboard Columbia and Discovery space shuttles, which were part of NASA's fleet of five operational orbiters.

Ms. Lissy Donald said that this new phase in the academy’s mission is designed to make world-class STEM learning accessible to school and university students across the UAE. “Through a blend of theoretical education, hands-on experimentation, and direct mentorship from industry leaders, the Academy aims to ignite young minds and nurture the skills required to excel in space technology, AI, and advanced engineering disciplines,” she added.

Speaking at the launch, Engr. Naser Al Rashdy said, “As the UAE continues to position itself as a regional leader and global partner in space science and exploration. As the UAE continues to advance in space science, from the Emirates Mars Mission to the human spaceflight program, National space capacity building program reaffirms its role as a gateway for young learners to explore future skills inspired by real-world missions.”

“Initiatives like SARA UAE play an impactful role in equipping our youth with the mindset, technical knowledge, and ambition needed to carry forward the country’s vision for the next fifty years. By inspiring students to think creatively, work collaboratively, and embrace innovation, we are laying the foundation for a generation that will lead in space technology, AI, and sustainability, ensuring that the UAE remains at the forefront of discovery and progress.” he added.

Ms. Lissy Donald highlighted the transformative power of hands-on learning in preparing youth for the future, saying, “Our weekly workshops give students a chance to build and launch rockets, program robotic systems, design satellites, and understand the principles of AI and sustainability not as distant concepts, but as tools they can use to shape tomorrow. By engaging students early, we’re not just teaching science; we’re building character, resilience, and leadership.”

According to Dr. Donald Thomas, “every young mind in the UAE has the potential to do extraordinary things, and through SARA, students gain the confidence, curiosity, and sense of wonder that fuel exploration. “It’s not just about reaching space, it’s about thinking big, pushing limits, and contributing meaningfully to humanity’s shared future.”

Commenting on the power of collaboration, Ms. Lina Lampkin, Chairwoman AmCham Abu Dhabi added, “Partnerships like this drive innovation and strengthen US–UAE cooperation in advancing STEM education. We are proud to support initiatives that foster collaboration and shape a future-ready workforce.”

The launch event featured a lineup of interactive activities that captured the imagination of participants. The NASA Multi-Axis Astronaut Training Simulator Demonstration allowed students to experience first-hand the physical demands of astronaut training, while the Interactive Space Workshops encouraged teamwork and problem-solving through mission-style challenges guided by international space experts.

A showcase of strategic partnerships highlighted SARA’s growing collaborations with government agencies, academic institutions, and industry leaders, all united by the goal of advancing STEM education and research.

Through its dynamic learning model, SARA UAE aims to prepare students for future careers not only in space exploration but also in industries that demand innovation, from robotics and AI to environmental sustainability.

Beyond technical education, SARA’s philosophy emphasises values such as teamwork, discipline, and a global mindset. The Academy envisions a UAE where every student can dream fearlessly, innovate responsibly, and contribute to shaping a sustainable future for the planet. By integrating international expertise with local ambition, SARA continues to position the UAE as a beacon of excellence in science and technology education.

About the Space & Rocketry Academy UAE (SARA UAE)

The Space & Rocketry Academy UAE (SARA UAE) is a pioneering STEM education hub dedicated to empowering the next generation of scientists, engineers, innovators, and astronauts. Based in Dubai and operated by Compass International, the Academy delivers experiential learning in Space Science, Rocketry, Artificial Intelligence, and Sustainability — aligned with the UAE’s national vision for future skills and space leadership.

Through immersive workshops, astronaut-led programs, and hands-on engineering challenges, SARA inspires curiosity, builds confidence, and equips youth with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in tomorrow’s world. With a commitment to making space education accessible to all, the Academy continues to nurture young minds who will contribute to groundbreaking advancements in the global space ecosystem.

