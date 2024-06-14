Dubai, May: SP Jain School of Global Management (SP Jain Global) announces the success of its undergraduate programs, with its Bachelor of Data Science (BDS) program achieving a remarkable 100% placement rate for its graduating class of 2023, and the Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) showcasing Australia as the preferred destination for 60% of its graduates.

The BDS program witnessed remarkable success with an average salary of AUD 82,955 and the highest offered salary reaching AUD 126,200. Noteworthy recruiters include organisations such as Woolworths Group, TPG Telecom, Greenstone Financials, Rassure, Resonate Solutions, and others. Furthermore, students secured coveted internships globally, at organisations such as Pharmasea, TAT Capital, Delicat Fashion, Metaworld, Jio Digital, Elevated Play Philippines, Inc., Geneva Capital Pte (Singapore), TalentEase, and St Trinity, among others.

Prakruti Makwana, a BDS’23 graduate, reflects on her journey, stating, "The BDS program not only enhanced my technical skills but also shaped me into a well-rounded professional. The faculty and professional readiness team provided tailored support through mock interviews, workshops, and real-world projects, offering practical insights that directly contributed to my success in securing a full-time position at TPG Telecom post-graduation."

Similarly, BBA graduates have witnessed remarkable success in terms of average salaries, with figures averaging around $65,000 AUD. Across various domains such as finance, marketing, and business development, graduates have secured positions at organisations such as Ernst & Young, Deloitte, Dell Technologies, Emirates, Frost & Sullivan, Grant Thornton, JPMorgan, Walsh Bay Partners, Uber, Samsung, NSW Government, and Pricewaterhouse Coopers, among others.

Nishit Kedia, a BBA’23 graduate, shares his experience, "The curriculum, tri-city model, and extracurricular activities exponentially developed my personality, confidence, attitude and soft skills, essential for success in corporate roles and business alike. The program's emphasis on skill development, personal growth, and practical industry projects helped me gain crucial internship experience at startups and corporations alike while studying. I eventually secured a position as a Financial Analyst at Lyka Pet Wellness, one of Australia's top startups."

Dr. Vaidyanathan “Vaidy” Jayaraman, Dean of Undergraduate Programs at SP Jain Global, expresses pride in the programs' achievements, stating, “The 100% placement success of our BDS program and the strong demand for our BBA graduates in Australia underscore the effectiveness of our innovative curriculum and the exceptional calibre of our students. At SP Jain Global, we provide a holistic educational experience that not only equips students with the necessary skills for their chosen fields but also fosters their personal and professional growth. The success of our graduates in securing positions at leading organisations globally is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence in education."

The BDS degree at SP Jain Global is a rigorous three-year bachelor’s degree designed to equip students with the necessary skills to thrive in the data-driven landscape. It integrates theoretical foundations with practical applications, covering data science, programming, analytics, machine learning, and more.

The SP Jain Global BBA is a 4-year multi-city degree accredited by Australia’s Tertiary Education Quality & Standards Agency (TEQSA). Students travel to Singapore for Year 1, Dubai for Year 2, and Sydney for Years 3 and 4, graduating with an Australian degree and the option to apply for post-study work rights in Australia an opportunity many students embrace after discovering the appeal of living and working in Australia.

For more information about SP Jain Global’s undergraduate programs, visit www.spjain.ae.

ABOUT S P JAIN SCHOOL OF GLOBAL MANAGEMENT (SP JAIN GLOBAL)

SP Jain School of Global Management is an Australian business school that provides modern, relevant and practical global business education. With campuses in the dynamic business hubs of Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore and Sydney, SP Jain Global is renowned for its multi-city graduate and postgraduate degrees as well as doctoral, executive and short-term online programs. For its flagship Global MBA degree, the School has been ranked by reputed international publications such as Forbes, Times Higher Education–Wall Street Journal, Financial Times and The Economist.