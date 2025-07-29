Sharjah: Souq Al Jubail in Sharjah welcomed over two million visitors during the first half of 2025, reflecting its growing status as a premier destination for shopping. The market offers visitors everything they need—from fresh and imported products to integrated, high-quality services—all under one roof at competitive prices that meet their diverse needs.

Abdalla Al Shamsi - Manager - Sharjah Region Markets, stated: “Surpassing the two million visitor mark within the first six months of the year is a significant indicator of the prominent position the market holds in providing fresh food products across the emirate. This achievement is the result of our continuously evolving operational and organizational strategies, with a strong focus on delivering a comprehensive and safe shopping experience for all visitors.”

Al Shamsi added:”We are committed to ensuring that the market remains an ideal environment for meeting the needs of customers by providing integrated services under one roof. These include a wide variety of fresh products and related services, all within a healthy environment and a highly efficient operational system.”

Strategically located in the heart of Sharjah City, Souq Al Jubail is close to key landmarks, making it an ideal meeting point that connects various parts of the city and is easily accessible from all directions. The market benefits from its proximity to major road networks and offers ample parking spaces. In addition, its stunning waterfront views lend it both a commercial and touristic appeal.

Souq Al Jubail is divided into three main sections: the fruits and vegetables section, the fish section, and the meat section. Additionally, the market features a hypermarket that enhances the overall shopping experience for visitors. Spanning approximately 400,000 square feet, the market overlooks the Sharjah Corniche and Flag Island, making it a unique and attractive destination for shoppers.

The market features 261 retail units distributed across its main sections. The fruits and vegetables section includes 174 shops, 22 of which specialize in dates. The meat section comprises 65 shops, while the fresh fish section includes 35 outlets selling seafood and related products. In addition to these, the market offers a variety of services and facilities such as ATMs, a hypermarket, a pharmacy, and more—ensuring that shoppers enjoy the highest level of convenience and service.

It is worth noting that Souq Al Jubail is one of the projects owned by Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.