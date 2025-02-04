Auction follows weeklong exhibition and expert panel talks exploring fine art and culture at Bujairi Terrace in Diriyah

Iconic art from Picasso, Magritte, Andy Warhol to be auctioned alongside leading Arab artists and sports memorabilia from Cristiano Ronaldo and Michael Jordan

Diriyah: Diriyah is hosting a week-long celebration of international art, luxury, and culture from globally renowned auction house Sotheby’s until 8th February culminating in the first ever international auction held in the Kingdom.

The free exhibition, featuring iconic artists, both past and present, as well as sporting memorabilia, is taking place at Diriyah’s popular restaurant district, Bujairi Terrace, overlooking the historic 300-year-old UNESCO World Heritage Site of At-Turaif.

The two-part evening auction takes place on Saturday 8th February and comprises a sale of fine art by some of the leading names in the international art sector, including René Magritte, Pablo Picasso, and Andy Warhol, alongside home-grown Saudi artists such as Mohammed Al Saleem and Abdulhalim Radwi, digital art, and a showcase of high-end accessories including jewelry, rare watches, cars, sports memorabilia from the likes of Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo & Michael Jordan.

The week-long event includes daily panel discussions between 7:00 PM and 8:00 PM at Bujairi Terrace featuring leading names from the world of art and culture. Attendance is limited, and RSVP is required to secure a spot.

Panel talks will include “Pop Art: A Brief Chronology from Warhol to Indiana” with panelist Alya Sama; “Middle Eastern Art: Kayyali and His Peers” with Ashkan Baghestani and Alexandra Roy; “Time To Drive: Racing & Watches”, with Vincent Brasesco; and “The Intersection of AI and Digital Art: Exploring Refik Anadol’s Data Paintings” with Justin Gilanyi; “The Importance of René Magritte and Pablo Picasso” with Julian Dawes; “The Art of Collecting Hermès Handbags and High Jewellery”, with Jessica Wyndham and Aurélie Vassy; and “Fernando Botero Through The Eyes of His Son, Fernando Botero Zea” with Ashkan Baghestani, Fernando Botero Zea and Juan Camilo Montana.

Sotheby’s auction is the latest milestone in its collaboration with Diriyah Company, which previously included promoting the inaugural release of The Ritz-Carlton Residences Diriyah through Sotheby’s International Realty.​

Diriyah is a live-work-play destination that celebrates 300 years of Najdi cultural heritage, offering the highest standards in retail, hospitality, and branded residences through partnerships with the world's most prestigious international brands. Diriyah's masterplan includes over 40 global hotel brands, a Greg Norman-designed championship golf course, Saudi Arabia’s first opera house – the Royal Diriyah Opera House, the 20,000 seat Diriyah Arena and leading local and global restaurant brands, all within easy reach from King Khalid International Airport. ​

About Diriyah

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia’s premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, is a key component of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision. A short 15-minute drive from Riyadh’s city center, this 14-square-kilometer development holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is undergoing a transformation into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community. Diriyah’s centerpiece is At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2010, showcasing the ancient adobe capital city of the First Saudi State, dating back to 1766.

Upon completion, Diriyah will host more than 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, and residential spaces. The first of those spaces include Bujairi Terrace, Riyadh’s new premium dining hub with over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes that enjoy uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel is the first hospitality offering in Diriyah, providing a tranquil experience with panoramic views of Wadi Hanifah. Diriyah’s development provides a dynamic environment that celebrates Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural history.

About Diriyah Company

Diriyah Company was launched in 2023 and joined the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) portfolio of giga-projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah, “The City of Earth”, while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences, and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, its mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail, and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world’s greatest gathering places.

About Sotheby’s

Established in 1744, Sotheby’s is the world’s premier destination for art and luxury. Sotheby’s promotes access to and ownership of exceptional art and luxury objects through auctions and buy-now channels including private sales, e-commerce and retail. Our trusted global marketplace is supported by an industry-leading technology platform and a network of specialists spanning 40 countries and 70 categories which include Contemporary Art, Modern and Impressionist Art, Old Masters, Chinese Works of Art, Jewelry, Watches, Wine and Spirits, and Design, as well as collectible cars and real estate. Sotheby’s believes in the transformative power of art and culture and is committed to making our industries more inclusive, sustainable and collaborative.