Abu Dhabi - Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosted the winners of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award 2023. The event was held at the university’s library and was attended by several dignitaries, students and guests.

The event aimed to celebrate the remarkable achievements of the winners of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award 2023 Said Khatib and Professor Jalila Al Tritar for their exceptional contributions in their respective fields.

Said Khatib, won the Young Author Award for his novel “The End of the Desert,” and Professor Jalila Al Tritar, won the Art & Literary Criticism Award for her book “Women Views: Studies on Arab Women Self Writings”.

During the event, the winners had the opportunity to engage with attendees in a round table discussion. This interactive session provided a platform for fruitful exchange of ideas, where the winners shared their experiences, and inspirations with the audience.

After the round table discussion, a signing ceremony took place for the award-winning books, where attendees had the opportunity to meet the authors personally, have their books signed, and engage in further discussions about their novels.

The Sheikh Zayed Book Award is one of the most prestigious literary awards in the Arab world. It recognises outstanding literary works in Arabic and other languages that contribute to promoting Arab culture and heritage.

About Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi

Sorbonne University was established in May 2006, under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and under license from the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is an Emirati university that benefits from 760 years of academic experience of the prestigious Sorbonne University in Paris. The university boasts a 93,000 square meters state-of-the-art campus located in Al Reem Island.

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi follows the French Education System and Sorbonne University and University of Paris award its degrees, while all degrees are also accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation.

Over 2000 students of more than 90 different nationalities have graduated from Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to date.

