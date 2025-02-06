Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Sophos, a global leader of innovative security solutions for defeating cyberattacks, today, announced its participation at LEAP 2025, taking place from February 9 to February 12, 2024, at the Malham Convention Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. At the event, Sophos will showcase its advanced cybersecurity solutions, including the Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Sophos Extended Detection and Response (XDR). The company will also highlight its next-generation firewalls that offer real-time threat detection and enhanced performance.

AI is transforming cybersecurity by driving advancements in employee training, threat detection, and risk analysis. A recent Sophos report reveals phishing has emerged as a significant concern in Saudi Arabia, with a sharp increase in malware delivery via malicious email attachments and sophisticated spear-phishing attacks. The rise of AI-powered phishing campaigns has further amplified these risks, making traditional defenses like employee training, insufficient.

Commenting on Sophos’ participation at LEAP, Harish Chib, Vice President of emerging markets in the Middle East and Africa, Sophos said, “AI has become an integral component of the cybersecurity infrastructure within most organizations. As adoption continues to grow and new applications emerge, it is important for organizations to prioritize understanding the risks associated with AI and implement strong mitigation strategies to safeguard their operations. As we make our debut at LEAP, we look forward to engaging with organizations in Saudi Arabia to better understand and address their unique cybersecurity challenges. With Sophos’ advanced cybersecurity solutions and services, we aim to empower businesses in the Kingdom to stay protected 24/7 against the evolving threat landscape, including advanced ransomware, business email compromise (BEC), and sophisticated phishing attacks.

At LEAP 2025, Sophos will highlight its enhanced MDR offering, which now includes increased analyst capacity, AI-assisted workflows, new features, and expanded integrations. Recently, Sophos reached a milestone, protecting over 26,000 organizations globally, with a 37% growth in its MDR customer base in 2024. The company will also focus on Sophos XDR, which integrates data from multiple sources for unified threat analysis and response. Additionally, Sophos will present its Next-Generation Firewalls, which use AI and machine learning, offering a critical layer of adaptive security.

Sophos will be participating alongside Logicom. Sophos experts will be available at booth H3-I60, Hall 3 to engage with industry professionals, demonstrate how artificial intelligence powers its innovative solutions, and explore new business opportunities in this dynamic and rapidly evolving region.

About Sophos

Sophos is a global leader and innovator of advanced security solutions for defeating cyberattacks. The company acquired Secureworks in February 2025, bringing together two pioneers that have redefined the cybersecurity industry with their innovative, native AI-optimized services, technologies and products. Sophos is now the largest pure-play Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, supporting more than 28,000 organizations. In addition to MDR and other services, Sophos’ complete portfolio includes industry-leading endpoint, network, email, and cloud security that interoperate and adapt to defend through the Sophos Central platform. Secureworks provides the innovative, market-leading Taegis XDR/MDR, identity threat detection and response (ITDR), next-gen SIEM capabilities, managed risk, and a comprehensive set of advisory services. Sophos sells all these solutions through reseller partners, Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) worldwide, defending more than 600,000 organizations worldwide from phishing, ransomware, data theft, other every day and state-sponsored cybercrimes. The solutions are powered by historical and real-time threat intelligence from Sophos X-Ops and the newly added Counter Threat Unit (CTU). Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K.