Dubai, UAE – Sophos, a global leader of innovative security solutions for defeating cyberattacks, today, announced its participation at GITEX Global 2024, which runs from October 14 to October 18, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. At the event, Sophos is showcasing its advanced cybersecurity solutions and services, including Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR).

Sophos MDR was recently recognised as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: European Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services in 2024 Vendor Assessment. It is a fully managed, 24/7 cybersecurity service delivered by experts who specialize in detecting, responding to and remediating cyberattacks that technology alone cannot prevent. By combining human expertise with protection technologies and advanced machine learning models, MDR analysts can detect, investigate and neutralize advanced human-led attacks, preventing data breaches and ransomware.

"As organizations expand, their IT infrastructures tend to grow making it more complex and challenging to manage the attack surface and maintain the necessary tools and technologies. The rising complexity of cyberthreats, along with the security required to combat them, is driving fast-growing demand for MDR services. Recent Gartner data estimates the MDR market at $7.5 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.8%," said Harish Chib, vice president of emerging markets in the Middle East and Africa, Sophos.

The rapid pace of innovation in the cybersecurity landscape in the Middle East region makes it increasingly challenging for organizations to stay ahead of persistent and dynamic cyberattacks and maintain effective security measures. According to the Sophos 2024 Threat Report, 90% of mid-sized organizations now have some form of cyber insurance coverage, with 50% holding standalone policies and 40% including cyber protection within broader business insurance. Investing in cyber insurance, alongside robust cyber defenses, works hand in hand to help organizations mitigate and reduce their overall cyber risk.

Sophos is co-exhibiting, alongside Logicom, booth H2-A10, Hall 2, and Starlink, booth H24-A40, Hall 24 (Cyber Valley). The Sophos team is available on the ground to assist visitors on how Sophos’ security solutions strengthen organizations by delivering the best possible cybersecurity outcomes and help organisations with their security strategies.

