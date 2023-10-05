Dubai, UAE – Sophos, a global leader in innovating and delivering cybersecurity as a service today, announced its participation at GITEX Global 2023, which runs from October 16 to October 20, 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. At the event, Sophos will showcase its advanced cybersecurity solutions and services including Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR).

Sophos will also highlight its new Sophos Incident Response Retainer, which provides organizations with speedy access to Sophos’ industry-first fixed-cost incident response services that includes 45 days of 24/7 Managed Detection and Response (MDR). The retainer cuts red tape, allowing Sophos incident responders to quickly respond to active cyberattacks to investigate and commence the remediation process. External vulnerability scanning and critical preparedness guidance are also included in the retainer, enabling organizations to proactively improve their existing security resilience by pinpointing and resolving issues that reduce the likelihood of a breach in the first place.

Additionally, the company will also focus on its complete, integrated CSaaS platform of protection. This provides a single interface into email, cloud, network, and endpoint security that is all backed by artificial intelligence, human threat analysis and open APIs that integrate with third-party tools and other cybersecurity vendors providing proactive protection and peace of mind.

“The cybersecurity landscape is constantly evolving, and there have been significant shifts in both business environments and the methods used in cyberattacks. Organisations are better secured against cyberattacks with Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR) as an added layer because of the 24/7 human experts who monitor and react to indicators of intruders before they can launch a full scale attack such as ransomware,” said Harish Chib, vice president, Middle East and Africa, Sophos. “Sophos has attended GITEX for 14 years, and being the largest technology exhibition in the region, it is an ideal platform for us to showcase our best-in-class security solutions portfolio, meet with regional customers and partners at a single venue, and strengthen our channel network.”

Adversaries are constantly modifying and evolving their toolkits and activities to stay one step ahead of cybersecurity professionals. It is challenging when it comes to targeted, active attacks that are planned and carried out by human attackers. Recently, Sophos released the Active Adversary Report for Tech Leaders 2023, which finds that it took on average less than a day—approximately 16 hours—for attackers to reach Active Directory (AD), one of the most critical assets for a company. Active Directory typically manages identity and access to resources across an organization, meaning attackers can use Active Directory to easily escalate their privileges on a system to simply log in and carry out a wide range of malicious activity.

In addition to Chib, Sophos Field CTO John Shier is attending the event to present the finding of the Active Adversary Report for Tech Leaders as well as the impact of AI on cybercrime.

About Sophos

Sophos is a worldwide leader and innovator of advanced cybersecurity solutions, including Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and incident response services and a broad portfolio of endpoint, network, email, and cloud security technologies that help organizations defeat cyberattacks. As one of the largest pure-play cybersecurity providers, Sophos defends more than 500,000 organizations and more than 100 million users globally from active adversaries, ransomware, phishing, malware, and more. Sophos’ services and products connect through its cloud-based Sophos Central management console and are powered by Sophos X-Ops, the company’s cross-domain threat intelligence unit. Sophos X-Ops intelligence optimizes the entire Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, which includes a centralized data lake that leverages a rich set of open APIs available to customers, partners, developers, and other cybersecurity and information technology vendors. Sophos provides cybersecurity-as-a-service to organizations needing fully managed, turnkey security solutions. Customers can also manage their cybersecurity directly with Sophos’ security operations platform or use a hybrid approach by supplementing their in-house teams with Sophos’ services, including threat hunting and remediation. Sophos sells through reseller partners and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com.