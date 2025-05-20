Sharjah: Sooq Al Haraj in Sharjah welcomed an official delegation from the Guangdong Automobile Dealers Association (GADA), with the aim of exploring opportunities for mutual cooperation in the automobile trade sector, expanding the network of international partnerships, and further strengthening Sooq Al Haraj’s position as the largest and most prominent car trading market in the Middle East.

The delegation included representatives from leading automobile dealership groups in China, as well as companies specializing in the trade of new and used vehicles, e-commerce platforms, financing, insurance and leasing firms, used car valuation institutions, and traders of spare parts and vehicle accessories.

Saeed Matar Al Suwaidi- Senior Manager - Souq Al Hara, stated:”This visit represents an important opportunity to strengthen relations with one of the largest global markets in the automotive trade sector. Through this visit, we look forward to opening new avenues of cooperation with major international markets such as the Chinese market. We are constantly working to develop strategic relationships that support our vision of positioning Sooq Al Haraj as a leading regional hub in this vital sector, and to reinforce Sharjah’s status as a premier destination for investment in the automotive industry.”

During the visit, the delegation toured Sooq Al Haraj and was briefed on its advanced infrastructure, efficient organization, diverse vehicle offerings, and streamlined operations that distinguish the market. They were also introduced to the comprehensive services provided to customers and traders, which have contributed to Sooq Al Haraj’s standing as one of the largest and most prominent car markets in the Middle East.

It is worth noting that Sooq Al Haraj in Sharjah is one of the key projects of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.