Dubai, UAE – Sony Middle East and Africa today announced that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will be coming to Sony’s BRAVIA TVs that are compatible with BRAVIA CAM[1]. This partnership will allow users to easily connect with friends, family, and colleagues for video calls and meetings from the comfort of their living room. Sony’s BRAVIA is the first TV brand to support the Zoom for TV app on Google Play Store.

With Zoom on BRAVIA TVs, users will be able to take advantage of all the features that make Zoom one of the leading video communication platforms. This includes video communication on a TV screen, screen sharing, and collaboration tools. Users will also be able to use BRAVIA CAM’s advanced features – it recognises where you are in the room and how far you are from the TV, then adjusts sound and picture settings so they're just right. All of that is possible with a very simple setup – when using a compatible TV with a BRAVIA CAM, it only takes downloading the Zoom app from Google Play and launching it with the TV’s remote.

“We are excited to partner with Zoom to bring video conferencing to our BRAVIA TVs, making Zoom services available on the Android TV platform” said Shusuke Tomonaga, Head of BRAVIA TV Product Design, Product Technology Center, Sony Corporation. “This partnership will make it possible for our customers to enjoy more realistic video communication on a large TV screen in the living room, enabling them to be more connected with the people they care about, whether they are working from home, learning remotely, or just catching up with friends and family.”

“We are thrilled to work with Sony to bring Zoom to their BRAVIA TVs,” said Eric Yu, Head of Hardware Partnership at Zoom. “We are allowing our customers to enjoy the best of both worlds – the convenience of video conferencing on their TV and the power of Zoom’s collaboration tools.”

Availability

Zoom will be available on select BRAVIA TVs that are compatible with BRAVIA CAM1 in selected countries from July 2023[ST1] .

For more information on all Sony televisions, please visit:

TVs | Sony United Arab Emirates

About Sony Middle East and Africa:

Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.

Apart from stock operations in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Establishment in Dubai, Sony Middle East and Africa leads execution of various logistics, sales, marketing, advertising and customer services activities through its business partners. 353 accredited third-party service centers reinforce Sony’s presence in key markets in the region.

[1] Compatible BRAVIA TVs: X95L, A80L, X90L, X85L, X80L, X75WL Z9K, A95K, X95K, A90K, A80K, X90K, X85K , X80K

Note: Updating TV firmware to the latest version (Val 22.0) is required.

※ A95L will be supported later

[ST1]Availability date to be confirmed