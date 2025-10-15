Global cybercrime damages are projected to reach USD 10.5 trillion annually in 2025

UNITED Arab EMIRATES: SonicWall, a global leader in managed cybersecurity solutions, and Digital Planets, a subsidiary of DP Group leading in integrated digital solutions and services, signed a strategic partnership agreement aimed at enhancing digital defence capabilities across Middle Eastern markets.

Under the partnership, Digital Planets has become a SonicWall Gold Partner, providing advanced cybersecurity solutions across the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and the Arab Republic of Egypt. The agreement was signed during GITEX Global 2025, the world’s largest technology event, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, featuring over 6,800 participatingtechnology companies. This year’s edition of the event focuses on artificial intelligence (AI) and biotechnology (Bio-Tech), underscoring GITEX’s role as a global platform for shaping the future of the digital economy.

Accelerating Growth in Cybersecurity Threats

The partnership comes at a criticaljuncture,which experiences unprecedented growth in the regional cybersecurity market driven by rapid digital expansion and increasing threat complexity.

Egypt recorded more than 20,000 cyberattacksin the first half of 2025, targeting key communications and critical infrastructure sectors. Global reports also highlight that, this year, cybercrime damages are projected to reach USD 10.5 trillion annually worldwide.

Furthermore, the cybersecurity market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to become the second-largest globally, with a compound annual growth rate of 16.2 per cent in the upcoming years.

Strengthening Partner Networks Through the SecureFirst Program

Digital Planets has officially joined SonicWall’s SecureFirst Partner Program, enhancing its cybersecurity portfolio and enabling clients to access award-winning solutions in advanced protection, smart monitoring, and predictive threat defence.

Dr. Ahmed Hanafy, Founder and CEO of DP Group, said, “Our partnership with SonicWall marks a strategic milestone in line with our vision to empower secure digital transformation for our clients across the region. The signing came during GITEX Global, reflecting the convergence of innovation and real-life challenges. Cybersecurity remains to be a top priority for organizations today.”

Dr.Hanafy further added, “By integrating SonicWall’s advanced solutions with our regional expertise, we will be able to deliver a suite of comprehensive and reliable security offerings that ensure robust cyber resilience for organisations in Egypt, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, while protecting their vital digital assets.”

Eng. Mohamed Abdallah, Regional Director for Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META) at SonicWall, affirmed, “This partnership reflects SonicWall’s commitment to supporting its regional partners and equipping them with the latest security technologies. Digital Planets’ client-oriented and professional approach aligns with our philosophy of placing partners at the core of the business ecosystem.”

He further stated, “Our goal is to facilitate secure digital transformation and assist organisations of all sizes transition safely to cloud and hybrid environments amidst the rising threats in the age of AI, a key focus of this year’s GITEXedition.”

Middle East Remains a Primary Target

Statistics show that the Middle East and Africa ranked third globally in the number of cyberattacks in 2024, with a growing number of state-sponsored threats directed at GCC countries and Egypt. This underscores the significance of the partnership between SonicWall and Digital Planets as a vital step to bolster regional digital security.