The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2024 estimates that by 2028, 44% of core skills will need to change due to emerging technologies and market demands.

A 2024 report from LinkedIn Learning found that 79% of professionals believe continuous learning is critical for career growth, up from 64% in 2020.

A 2024 Sommet Education European survey reveals that ongoing education is crucial in hospitality, with 30% of young professionals valuing personal growth opportunities and 29% prioritizing professional development

Around 300-400k of managements roles are expected to be created by 2030 in the hotel sector itself

Dubai: Sommet Education, a highly recognized world leader in hospitality, luxury, and gastronomic education and training, is thrilled to announce the launch of its training solutions for businesses. Companies can now leverage a suite of bespoke trainings and leadership development solutions powered by the world’s elite hospitality institutions—Glion Institute of Higher Education, Les Roches, École Ducasse, Indian School of Hospitality and Invictus Education —to unlock the potential of their in-house talents.

Sommet Education Business Solutions taps into the rich expertise of Sommet Education’s renowned academic institutions, celebrated for shaping generations of hospitality leaders delivering memorable customer experiences through flawless service and highly refined skills. The package of support relies on unique hospitality skills, such as customer service, problem-solving, and effective communication, which are highly transferable and valuable and brings it across a wide range of industries, including retail, healthcare, and corporate environments.

It also harnesses the expertise of the unique network of 300 educators, including PhD-holding professors, world-champion chefs as well as seasoned industry practitioners and entrepreneurs drawn from the very successful and influential alumni community.

Benoît-Etienne Domenget, CEO of Sommet Education, shared: “Leveraging our world-class educational institutions to enhance corporate talent development models is a strategic evolution. By integrating foundational with lifelong learning, we provide a holistic solution that empowers businesses and their teams to thrive in an ever-evolving industry landscape.”

Laurent Kleitman, CEO Mandarin Oriental, the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, resorts and residence led the way by signing a global alliance with Sommet Education focusing on three core objectives: Enriching the school’s student learning experience, creating opportunities for high-potential individuals from underserved communities and empowering colleague development with bespoke training initiatives that enhance both vocational and managerial skills. He stated: “The next generation of talent is a vital force in shaping the future of luxury hospitality. They bring fresh perspectives, set new benchmarks and contribute to the continued evolution of Mandarin Oriental’s legendary service. They add new depth to the story of our brand. Our collaboration with Sommet Education is dedicated to empowering future hospitality leaders through targeted education, immersive training and a close partnership with the schools under Sommet’s Education umbrella.”

Sommet Education Business Solutions works closely with businesses to deliver customized training experiences. The suite of services which comprises bespoke, ready-made and executive training solutions, can be delivered across the world, on over 20 campuses, on-client premises, online or a mix of all.

Adrian Artimov, Enrolment Vice-President at Sommet Education is leading the unit: “This professional development offer has been part of our DNA for some time and is not a new business venture. Rather, it is the result of a growing demand from companies focusing on human capital that we have now chosen to structure as a key pillar of our activity, leveraging the unparalleled expertise from our network of highly ranked academic institutions."

Key talent development solutions include:

Hospitality Leadership

Fast-Track General Managers

Hospitality Immersion

Innovating food and beverage operations

Mastering the Art of Luxury Customer Experience

Sustainable Tourism and Destination Management

Innovation and Entrepreneurship. From Idea to Business Model

Sommet Education has supported organizations such as Accor and Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism, delivering high-impact training programs that address diverse needs. Feedback highlights the quality and tangible outcomes of these initiatives. For instance, representatives from the Ministry of Tourism emphasized the strategic value of these training solutions in building capabilities for future industry growth.

Daniela Cassini has been appointed as the Global Head of Business Solutions. She brings a wealth of experience in global training and development, having successfully led initiatives across multiple industries. Her leadership aims to strengthen Sommet Education’s role as a trusted partner for talent development. “Bridging talent gaps and implementing validated training solutions is a powerful strategy for businesses aiming towards sustainable growth, especially when it incorporates emotional intelligence and laser-focused skills development to ensure resilience, productivity and innovation within the organizational culture.”

Florent Varanne, Head of Development, Business Solutions stated: "In today's fast-paced and evolving industries, investing in talent development isn't just a strategy—it's a necessity. Sommet Education Business Solutions combines our heritage of excellence in hospitality and luxury education with cutting-edge approaches to leadership and skill development, ensuring businesses stay ahead of the curve. Together, we can redefine professional growth and deliver exceptional results that resonate across industries."