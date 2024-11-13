Somabay proudly announces its participation in the prestigious Chain of Hope Gala Ball 2024, held at the Natural History Museum in London. Founded by the esteemed Professor Sir Magdi Yacoub, Chain of Hope provides life-saving heart surgery to children in developing and war-torn countries, and Somabay’s involvement underscores its commitment to making a tangible difference in global children’s lives.

In support of Chain of Hope’s mission, Somabay sponsored critical emergency surgery, demonstrating dedication to providing a chance at a healthy future for children facing cardiac challenges. Furthermore, Somabay made a significant contribution to the Gala’s Silent Auction, offering exclusive free stays at the luxurious Kempinski and The Breakers Somabay resorts. These offers included immersive experiences such as professional diving courses and complimentary rounds at Somabay’s world-class golf course.

The Chain of Hope Gala is the organization’s flagship fundraising event, raising vital funds for life-saving procedures worldwide. This year, Somabay joined over 350 distinguished guests, including royalty, celebrities, and business leaders, who participated in silent and live auctions featuring luxury items, exclusive experiences, and keepsakes. Each auction prize, valued at over £1,000, aimed to engage high-profile attendees and support Chain of Hope’s mission.

Regarding this, Ibrahim El-Missiri, Somabay Group CEO, stated: “We are proud to be standing here today among some of Egypt’s most esteemed companies as the only real estate company supporting this important CSR & Sustainability event. Our involvement in the Chain of Hope Gala marks a significant step toward our long-term commitment making a meaningful impact, both locally and globally. At Somabay, we believe in the power of partnership and the corporate social responsibility we all share in improving lives and creating lasting change, especially in children’s lives.”

Since its founding, Chain of Hope has facilitated over 5,000 life-saving surgeries for children across five continents and contributed to the establishment of sustainable cardiac care units in Egypt, Uganda, Ethiopia, Mozambique, and Jamaica, ensuring long-term healthcare access for vulnerable communities.

About Somabay:

Soma Bay is a prime touristic destination in Egypt, idyllically situated on the Red Sea’s coast (just 20 minutes drive from Hurghada International Airport and only a 4-hour flight from Central Europe).

Nestled on 10 million square meters of landmass, the self-contained community of Somabay is surrounded by sea on three sides. Home to 5 luxury resort hotels and a signature portfolio of residential properties, Somabay’s one-of-a-kind settings with its full complement of premium amenities are the stage for incomparable experiences alongside friends and family.

Somabay is celebrated for its stunning sandy beaches, stretching 11 kilometers along the pristine Red Sea shoreline.

Soma Bay offers world-class golf courses designed by Gary Player, in addition to the Marina panoramic views that seamlessly blend the sea, the majestic mountains, and the serene surrounding desert into a picturesque masterpiece.