Cairo: SolvFast, a comprehensive AI-powered digital transformation platform, is preparing to officially launch its operations in Egypt and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during 2026. This strategic move aims to accelerate digital transformation journeys for companies and institutions across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.



SolvFast offers an integrated suite of solutions featuring more than 50 business applications unified within a single platform. These include Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), human resources, finance, project management, inventory management, as well as smart AI tools and flexible dashboards that enable no-code workflow building.



The platform embeds artificial intelligence across all stages of enterprise transformation through its smart assistant “Senaiy,” which understands business needs, executes tasks, and provides teams with real-time updates, reports, and analytics helping accelerate decision-making and boost productivity.



Engineer Abdelmalek Al-Barrawi, Co-Founder and CEO of SolvFast, expressed his enthusiasm about the official launch in these markets, stating:

“Over the past years, SolvFast has supported multiple companies in Saudi Arabia and Egypt in improving operational efficiency and achieving faster growth by simplifying processes and connecting various work tools into a unified intelligent system. Many companies across diverse sectors such as hospitality, manufacturing, and services have benefited from the platform’s capabilities in managing resources, operations, and smart analytics.”



Mazen Al-Oreidhi, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, added:

“With the official launch of our operations in these markets, we expect SolvFast to achieve successive growth leaps. This represents the practical realization of SolvFast’s vision to support digital transformation for companies in the region, with a special focus on small and medium-sized enterprises and organizations seeking to move from traditional systems to integrated smart solutions.”



Abdulrahman Talaat, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, noted:

“Applied studies indicate that organizations adopting enterprise architecture supported by digital tools achieve tangible savings across multiple integrated pathways. Enterprise Architecture principles focused on unifying technical assets and rationalizing tools have succeeded in reducing operating expenses and delivering direct savings that, in some documented cases, reached approximately 1–2% of total operating costs within a relatively short timeframe.”



SolvFast is an end-to-end digital transformation platform that enables companies to transition to a smart, efficient, AI-driven business environment without the need for complex programming. It is designed to meet the needs of companies across various sectors, offering comprehensive support through advanced tools, high customization flexibility, and sophisticated data analytics that ensure sustainable growth, along with seamless integration with existing enterprise infrastructure.