Solid CRM launches cutting-edge tools to boost sales and management teams’ efficiency in customer management

Solid Technology Solutions, a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems and smart business solutions, has announced the launch of an advanced set of innovative features within its Solid CRM platform.

This initiative aligns with the company’s strategy to accelerate digital transformation for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), while providing sales and management teams with a smarter and more adaptable experience.

The new update enables sales teams to integrate their WhatsApp numbers directly with the Solid CRM platform, ensuring employee privacy by automatically linking conversations to customer profiles and securely recording all interactions in the database.

The company has also enhanced integration with email and phone communications by automatically synchronizing email correspondence and documenting both inbound and outbound calls through the Solid Wave telephony module. This provides a unified communication history covering all channels, including WhatsApp, email, and calls.

In line with its commitment to artificial intelligence, Solid CRM introduced RAI – Revenue AI, an intelligent analytics tool powered by advanced algorithms. The feature forecasts deal-closing probabilities, analyzes sales team performance, recommends the best next steps for engaging customers, and delivers precise reports that empower management to make data-driven decisions.

The company has also introduced a unified Omni-Dashboard with a modern design aligned with global enterprise systems, enabling managers and teams to track the performance of marketing campaigns, customers, sales, and different departments all in one place. The dashboard is fully customizable to meet the specific needs of each company.

To further strengthen integration across its solutions, Solid CRM has expanded its connectivity with other company applications such as Face-In (smart attendance), which links employee attendance to their performance within the system; CoreHR, which synchronizes HR data with customer and project profiles. In addition to, Sowai, the digital marketing app that allows tracking of advertising campaigns and directly linking their results to customer profiles within the CRM.

Commenting on the launch, Ahmed Adel, CEO of Solid Technology Solutions, said:

“Our goal is not to deliver a traditional CRM, but to build an integrated ecosystem powered by artificial intelligence and seamless channel integration. We believe that data is the true capital of any company, and this is why we designed these new features to ensure inclusiveness, flexibility, and security at the same time.”

Adel added, "In light of the rapid technological advancements, it has become essential for sales teams to keep up with modern communication tools without undermining the structure of corporate operations."

This technology represents a practical response to the demands of digital era, seamlessly integrating instant communication through WhatsApp with CRM systems. It provides sales teams with a strong competitive edge and enables them to perform their tasks more efficiently, without the hassle of switching between multiple applications or risking the loss of important data.

Additionally, this step comes as part of Solid’s strategy to drive digital transformation within sales teams at SMEs by delivering smart tools that align with the modern work environment, which increasingly relies on immediate communication platforms.