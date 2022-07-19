Dubai, United Arab Emirates – SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced it has received recognition from customers, IT professionals, and industry leaders for its suite of IT operations management products and corporate achievements in the first half of 2022.

“We’re honored and delighted to be recognized by customers and the wider IT community for our strong industry knowledge and breadth of technology products spanning from security and database to IT-managed services,” said SolarWinds Chief Product Officer Rohini Kasturi. “The awards are a testament to our efforts over the last six months and our unwavering commitment to deliver best-in-class IT management software.”

SolarWinds Corporate Award:

President and CEO Sudhakar Ramakrishna was recognized for driving meaningful cyber innovation across the IT industry and for the company by the 2022 MeriTalk’s Cyber Defenders Awards.

SolarWinds Industry Awards:

SolarWinds won three Stevie® Awards, which honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. The company won in the following regions and categories:

The American Business Awards®

SolarWinds Next-Generation Build System won Bronze in the Technical Innovation of the Year category

Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

SolarWinds won Bronze in Innovation and Achievement in the Product Innovation category for Database Performance Analyzer (DPA)

SolarWinds won Bronze in the Excellence in Innovation in Technology Industries category for DPA

Database Trends and Applications (DBTA) named SolarWinds to its DBTA 100 2022: The Companies That Matter Most in Data. The DBTA 100 showcases forward-looking companies improving and expanding upon existing technology and processes to help their customers use data more effectively. Additionally, SolarWinds was awarded Data Monitoring Solution of the Year at the Data Breakthrough Awards.

The Cyber Strategists Summit & Awards hosted by CXO Insight ME, one of the Middle East’s most prestigious IT industry events, awarded SolarWinds Best Network Security Vendor.

Security Today® recognized SolarWinds with two Govies Government Security Awards: SolarWinds® Network Configuration Manager (NCM) won Platinum in the network security category, and SolarWinds Network Performance Monitor (NPM) was awarded Gold in the monitoring solutions category.

SolarWinds won a gold award for Serv-U® File Transfer Protocol Server in the FTP, Email, and Network Connectivity category of the 2022 Visual Studio Magazine Readers Choice Awards.

SolarWinds User Awards:

Since 2016, the TrustRadius® Top-Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products and are based entirely on customer feedback. TrustRadius named nine SolarWinds IT operations management (ITOM) products across 21 categories as 2021 Top-Rated award winners.

