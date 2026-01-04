DUBAI, United Arab Emirates —

A New Approach to Asset-Backed Investments

Edel & Stark, an international provider of premium and luxury mobility services, has introduced an innovative investment model that positions luxury vehicles as a tangible, income-generating asset class. The offering represents a novel approach within the alternative investment space, combining real assets with operational exposure to the global luxury mobility market.

Structured Investment with Defined Terms

Under the model, investors provide capital in the form of a contractually defined loan. The funds are used exclusively to acquire high-end luxury vehicles, which are added to Edel & Stark’s operational fleet in selected international locations, including Dubai, Munich, and Zurich. These vehicles are deployed across rental, chauffeur, and curated driving experience services.

The investment term is fixed at 36 months. Investors receive monthly interest payments throughout the term, with full repayment of the principal at maturity. The structure, use of funds, and repayment mechanisms are clearly defined, offering transparency and predictability within an asset-backed framework.

Returns Linked to Operational Performance

Unlike traditional financial instruments, the investment model directly links investor returns to operational revenue streams. Income is generated through the commercial use of luxury vehicles within Edel & Stark’s mobility platform, including premium rentals and chauffeur-driven services. This operational linkage distinguishes the model from purely speculative or market-dependent investment products.

Positioned Within a Rapidly Expanding Market

The launch of the investment opportunity coincides with strong growth expectations for the global luxury travel and mobility sector. Industry forecasts indicate that the worldwide luxury travel market is expected to expand by approximately 81% by 2032, driven by rising demand for personalised, high-end travel and exclusive transportation services. Edel & Stark’s investment model is positioned to benefit from these long-term structural trends.

Additional Value Through Exclusive Membership

In addition to financial participation, investors receive access to the Edel & Stark OPAL Club. This exclusive membership programme offers preferential conditions on luxury vehicle rentals and access to selected mobility services, further integrating investors into the company’s premium ecosystem.

Targeted at Qualified Investors

The offering is aimed at qualified investors seeking exposure to a growing alternative asset class with defined contractual terms and a tangible asset base. As with all real asset investments, participation involves operational and market-related risks, which are outlined transparently within the investment documentation.

An investment you can understand—explained directly by founder and CEO Benedikt Lüchinger

Further information on the luxury mobility investment model is available directly from Edel & Stark: https://youtu.be/Kg57ieQoKB8