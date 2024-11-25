The penthouse will have views of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks, including Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Fountain, the Burj Al Arab, and the Dubai Canal.

The standout features of the penthouse are the two private infinity swimming pools, an expansive garden terrace, a private rooftop, and a private elevator from the lobby to the sky mansion.

UAE: SOL Properties, a leading real estate developer in the UAE and the premier real estate development arm of the Bhatia Group, and Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, a world-leading luxury hotel brand within the Accor group, unveiled the most exclusive, 20,000-square-foot triplex sky mansion in Downtown Dubai.

Featuring five luxurious bedrooms, two private infinity pools, and a private elevator that services all three floors with direct access from the lobby to the sky mansion, this luxurious penthouse sets forth an exceptional lifestyle with its unrivaled scale, impeccable design with Italian marble flooring, breathtaking views, and world-class amenities.

Spanning the top three magnificent floors of the Fairmont Residences Solara Tower Dubai, which is currently under construction, this exclusive sky mansion presents a blend of cutting-edge technology with luxurious and functional spaces designed to satisfy the demands of the most discerning homeowner. Furthermore, the penthouse offers its residents panoramic views of some of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks, including the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Fountains, the Burj Al Arab, and the Dubai Canal.

Ajay Bhatia, Founder and CEO of SOL Properties, stated: “We are excited to introduce this magnificent triplex penthouse to Dubai’s luxury real estate market. The city’s real estate sector continues to thrive, driven by strong investor demand and increasing global interest. Dubai has firmly established itself as a premier lifestyle destination, attracting global interest with its vibrant community, world-class amenities, and cultural diversity. Downtown Dubai, in particular, exemplifies the pinnacle of luxury living, offering an exclusive experience that resonates with high-net-worth individuals and discerning residents alike. With its focus on security, sustainability, and a dynamic, future-ready environment, the Fairmont Residences Solara Tower Dubai’s triplex sky mansion represents an exceptional lifestyle choice for those seeking the best in urban living.”

The spacious bedrooms within this penthouse, adorned with elegant timber flooring for comfort, feature their own en-suite bathrooms. Among these, there is a grand master bedroom with a private garden terrace and swimming pool, two master suites with walk-in wardrobes, and an entertainment room complete with a bar and multiple lounges, including a formal living room, a piano lounge, and a family lounge. It further includes a state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen and show kitchen, with Miele appliances, a private home theatre, and a dedicated private home office. The penthouse’s outdoor spaces are equally impressive with two stunning infinity pools, a 14-meter pool, a grand terrace that can accommodate 200 guests, a bar, a BBQ area, and a fully equipped outdoor fitness space, offering unparalleled relaxation and entertainment options.

Sami Nasser, Global Chief Operating Officer at Fairmont, stated: “We are thrilled to bring Fairmont’s signature luxury lifestyle and distinguished service to the heart of Downtown Dubai with the addition of this extraordinary triplex sky mansion. This residence embodies our commitment to seamless service and bespoke experiences, combining the highest standards of hospitality with the privacy and exclusivity that today’s discerning homeowners desire. We are confident that this new branded residence will set a new benchmark for luxury living in Dubai and beyond.”

This exceptional residence is designed for both grand entertaining and ultimate privacy, with features that enhance the experience of hosting at home. Fairmont’s renowned hospitality service extends to every detail, with dedicated service access designed to ensure homeowners and their guests enjoy flawless service delivery during both intimate gatherings and grand entertaining. With its unmatched size, exclusivity, and breathtaking views, the triplex sky mansion offers a lifestyle that perfectly embodies the luxury and excellence of the Fairmont brand.

The Fairmont Residences Solara Tower Dubai triplex sky mansion is currently available as off-plan, providing prospective purchasers the chance to reserve one of the most coveted properties in Downtown Dubai, and is poised to become one of the most sought-after addresses in the city.

