Dubai, UAE – The highly anticipated Sohum Wellness Sanctuary, a premier destination for holistic wellness, has opened its doors this November in the heart of Dubai. Founded by holistic wellness visionary leader Tanya S. Mansotra, Sohum Wellness Sanctuary offers an elevated experience that integrates ancient wisdom and spiritual practices with contemporary living – inviting guests to rediscover balance and harmony in a stunning, serene setting.

Sohum, a Sanskrit mantra borrowed from the wisdom of ancient Indian spirituality, guides the Sanctuary's mission to balance mind, body, and spirit – thoughtfully curated to inspire holistic healing and inner harmony. Elegantly designed as a luxurious retreat, Sohum Wellness Sanctuary offers an escape from the city's daily hustle and bustle. From bespoke Ayurvedic treatments and yoga practices to holistic healing sessions, Sohum offers a diverse range of services designed to cater to the unique needs of every guest. The Sanctuary's world-class amenities include state-of-the-art therapy rooms, wellness rituals, and exclusive retail collections featuring exclusive hand-picked products meant for wellbeing.

"Sohum Wellness Sanctuary is a place where modern life meets ancient wisdom, guiding you on a journey to elevate your wellness intuition," says Tanya S. Mansotra, Founder of Sohum Wellness Sanctuary. "Here, we highlight the divine energies of love, light, peace, and chi to boost your vitality, creating a space where our guests can reconnect with their true selves and the universal energies that guide us. At Sohum, our guests will experience a profound transformation through our holistic approach, which combines the best of traditional practices with contemporary innovations."

At Sohum, wellness is redefined through a range of curated offerings, including Luxury Ayurveda treatments like Panchakarma Detox and Rejuvenation Therapy, diverse yoga styles such as Hatha, Vinyasa, and Kundalini, and unique healing modalities like Reiki, Crystal Healing, and Sound Healing led by renowned practitioners. Guests can also engage in mindful ceremonies such as full moon ceremonies, sound journeys, and shamanic breathwork, fostering a deep connection with themselves and the natural world.

The sanctuary’s attention to detail extends to every element, from its ultra-lux interiors that create a sense of tranquility and elegance to its team of expert healers, therapists, and yoga instructors. Sohum is dedicated to providing an environment that nurtures physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

In addition to its comprehensive wellness offerings, Sohum is proud to introduce TAAMA, a plant-based restaurant that embodies the concept of "nothing is wasted, everything is transformed." TAAMA combines an open-flame, avant-garde approach with root-driven, contemporary cuisine. Each dish celebrates the natural essence of fresh ingredients, ensuring a dining experience that is both wholesome and innovative.

As Sohum Wellness Sanctuary prepares to open its doors, it promises a personal journey and transformation towards one’s holistic well-being, inviting guests to experience a harmonious blend of ancient wisdom and modern life – offering a sanctuary where true wellness is within reach.

Sohum Wellness Sanctuary is excited to announce the upcoming launch of its highly anticipated bespoke membership plan, available by invitation only.

For more information about Sohum Wellness Sanctuary and to book your experience, visit www.sohumwellness.ae or follow us on Instagram sohumwellness.ae.

About Sohum Wellness:

Sohum Wellness is a premium holistic wellness sanctuary located in the heart of Dubai, dedicated to fostering well-being through a blend of ancient wisdom and contemporary practices. Founded by Tanya S. Mansotra, a visionary leader in holistic wellness, Sohum has been luxuriously designed as a beautiful retreat where guests can rejuvenate, heal, and transform through a range of services, including Ayurveda, yoga, meditation, healing therapies, personalized ceremonies, and a unique dining experience. The sanctuary features TAAMA, a plant-based restaurant that offers a nourishing, sustainable culinary journey with a philosophy of “nothing is wasted, everything is transformed.” Inspired by the Sanskrit mantra "Sohum," which is borrowed from the wisdom of ancient Indian spirituality, the sanctuary is carefully curated to inspire, relax, and balance the mind, body, and spirit. At Sohum, guests are guided on a journey toward self-discovery, balance, and a deeper connection with their true selves and the universal energies that support well-being.

