Inspired by the success of European giants like Veepee and Showroom Privé, this UAE-born startup aims to reinvent premium retail for a new generation of shoppers and brands.

Dubai – As global luxury faces headwinds in key markets like China, and as consumer behavior across the GCC shifts toward value-driven, digital-first experiences, a new retail-tech player is emerging in Dubai to meet that moment.

Hushday, the region’s first premium, invitation-only flash sales platform, has raised over AED 2 million (USD $550,000) in pre-seed funding from regional tech investors. Its ambition: to create a new channel for luxury and premium brands to grow in the Middle East — with full control, brand integrity, and next-level performance.

While inspired by European models like Veepee (valued at over €4 billion) and Gilt in the US, Hushday is not a copy-paste. It’s a GCC-first model, built locally for brands and consumers who expect more: exclusivity, experience, and execution.

“We’re not here to patch a post-COVID inventory issue,” says Jennifer Cohen Solal, CEO & Co-founder. “We’re here to open a new, scalable path for growth — for brands who want to reach a younger, price-sensitive, digital audience, without damaging their equity. The demand is here. The region is ready.”

A Private Sales Model Built for Today’s Reality

Unlike traditional outlets or mass-discount platforms, Hushday was designed as a strategic distribution layer, where brands can activate curated drops in a brand-safe, high-conversion environment — and tap into valuable new audiences in the process.

The platform has already signed dozens of brands — from regional players to global names — and offers full control over pricing, visibility, and inventory strategy. Brands receive real-time analytics, customer insights, and dedicated onboarding support.

“This isn’t just about clearing stock,” adds Jean Thillaye du Boullay, COO and former Carrefour executive. “It’s about reaching a new audience with purpose — and turning each campaign into both revenue and retention. From curation to delivery, we handle the full experience with precision and speed.”

A Curated Experience for Customers — With Access at the Core

Hushday operates on a referral-only model, granting invited members access to limited-time sales across fashion, beauty, accessories, electronics, home, and leisure. Each drop is personalized, mobile-first, and designed to create a sense of rarity and excitement.

With up to 50 flash sales per month, loyalty rewards, and AI-powered recommendations, the experience is built to convert — while reinforcing desirability.

“For our users, it’s not about discounts. It’s about access,” says Riad Djabri, CTO and former engineering lead at Doctolib. “We use tech to make the experience smarter — more personal, more seamless, and more rewarding. Our goal is to turn every flash sale into something that feels tailored, not transactional.”

Hushday stands out not just for its unique format but for how seamlessly it aligns with the region’s pulse, needs, and ambitions. Entirely based in Dubai and backed by local tech investors, the platform is tailored for the Gulf, offering a deeply relevant and timely retail experience. At the core of its operations is a fully robotized third-party logistics (3PL) system, ensuring end-to-end efficiency and excellence across the region. With the GCC’s premium off-price market expected to hit $6 billion, Hushday is stepping in with a bold, digitally native, and brand-safe model that’s designed specifically for this market—not borrowed from outdated global playbooks. “We’re not replicating what worked in Europe 10 years ago,” says Jennifer Cohen Solal. “We’re building what the Middle East needs now — with its own codes, pace, and expectations. And we’re doing it at scale.” After launching in the UAE this month, the company is already eyeing rapid expansion into Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait, fully intent on tapping into the massive regional demand for smart, high-quality off-price retail.

MEET THE FOUNDERS

Hushday’s founding team combines deep experience in fashion, e-commerce, tech, and operations—with a track record of scaling high-growth businesses in Europe and the Middle East.

Jennifer Cohen Solal – CEO

With 15 years of experience in e-commerce, Jennifer has held leadership roles as Chief Marketing Officer for major fashion and tech brands, including some of Europe’s top private sales platforms. Before launching Hushday, she founded one of Paris’ most talked-about food startups—a digital-first brand that reimagined the world of French pâtisserie and made headlines for its bold, chef-led concept.

“We don’t believe in waste. We believe in reactivation. That’s the future of retail.”

Jean Thillaye du Boullay – COO

A retail and logistics expert, Jean spent a decade at Carrefour and Majid Al Futaim, managing over 1B AED in annual turnover and leading large-scale digital transformations. At HushDay, he’s driving the commercial & operational engine with a focus on excellence, cost control, and scale.

"Our role is to create a win-win channel: an off-price destination where brands can clear inventory without harming their image, while customers access coveted labels at exceptional value. It’s built on trust, desirability, and a seamless experience from click to delivery."

Riad Djabri – CTO

Riad is a former engineering lead at Doctolib, one of France’s top unicorns. With a strong product and tech background, he is now driving Hushday’s vision to become the next-generation retail platform for the GCC.

“Our ambition is to build a tech platform that evolves with the brands we serve — integrating AI, circularity, and real-time insights to create a smarter, more sustainable way to sell luxury. But we’re equally focused on the customer experience: making every flash sale more relevant, more personal, and more seamless for the people who matter most.

ABOUT HUSHDAY

Hushday is the first premium private sales platform built specifically for the Middle East.

Founded in Dubai in 2024, the company offers luxury and premium brands a secure, high-conversion channel to manage excess inventory — while maintaining full control over pricing, image, and positioning.

The platform is invitation-only, operating as a curated destination where members access exclusive flash sales across fashion, beauty, accessories, home, electronics, and leisure. With up to 50 sales per month, Hushday delivers a mobile-first, gamified experience tailored to GCC consumers.

The platform will officially launch in the first week of May 2025 in the UAE, with plans to expand to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait in 2026. Backed by regional tech investors and powered by a fully automated logistics partner, Hushday combines premium retail standards with operational scalability — making it a strategic new growth channel for brands in the region.

Launching the 2nd of May 2025 in the UAE, Hushday is available by invitation only.