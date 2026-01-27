Suhar - SOHAR Port and Freezone signed two agreements with MAK Germany’s subsidiaries, Sohar Petrochemicals (a Freezone company) and Sohar International Minerachem, alongside OQ Refineries and Petroleum Industries Company, to develop an integrated industrial complex for the production of Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET). This development further strengthens SOHAR Port and Freezone’s position as an advanced industrial and logistics ecosystem that connects global supply chains with value-added manufacturing.

This project follows a strategic decision to relocate an existing PTA and PET production facility from the Port of Rotterdam to SOHAR Port and Freezone, reflecting MAK Germany’s confidence in Oman’s industrial environment and SOHAR’s ability to attract major global projects. It represents an investment of approximately USD 550 million, developed across 11.9 hectares at SOHAR Port and 53.6 hectares at the SOHAR Freezone, reinforcing SOHAR’s position as a leading industrial hub for petrochemical and its downstream industries.

The project is governed by integrated agreements, including a Sub-Usufruct Agreement at SOHAR Port, a Land Lease Agreement at the SOHAR Freezone, and a Product Supply Agreement with OQ to secure long-term feedstock supply. Together, they create a fully integrated industrial platform linking port operations, infrastructure, and downstream manufacturing. Structured as a dual-location development, the SOHAR Freezone will host the PTA and PET production facilities, while SOHAR Port will accommodate bulk storage, feedstock handling, and pipeline interfaces, ensuring efficient, safe, and reliable material flows and long-term operational efficiency.

Hojat Mohammadi Imir, CEO and Shareholder of MAK Germany stated, “This project represents a major strategic milestone for MAK Germany. Relocating our PTA and PET production platform to SOHAR reflects our confidence in Oman’s industrial environment and in SOHAR Port and Freezone as a world-class destination for complex petrochemical investments. With a production capacity of 1.5 million tons of PTA and PET polymers, and an integrated model combining port logistics, pipeline infrastructure, and freezone manufacturing, SOHAR provides the scale, efficiency, and long-term reliability required to support our global growth ambitions.”

Emile Hoogsteden, CEO of SOHAR Port, said: “The significance of this project lies in the strategic decision to move into an operating environment capable of supporting complex industrial operations with efficiency and long-term stability. SOHAR Port and Freezone provide an integrated operating ecosystem that brings together infrastructure, logistics services, and industrial manufacturing within a single framework, which is a critical factor in the relocation decisions of global industrial projects.”

Commenting on the signing, Raid Al Rubaiey, CEO SOHAR Freezone and Deputy CCEO SOHAR Port, stated: “The land lease agreement further consolidates SOHAR Freezone’s position as a strategic hub for large-scale downstream industrial development and sustainable long-term value creation. It directly supports Oman Vision 2040 by advancing industrial diversification, strengthening in-country value, and accelerating export-oriented growth. The agreement also reinforces the Freezone’s role as a core pillar of SOHAR’s integrated industrial ecosystem, where logistics, energy, and manufacturing operate within a single, efficient, and globally competitive framework.”

Feedstock supply will be anchored through a long-term agreement with OQ, under which Paraxylene (PX) will be supplied as the primary input for PTA production. Additional raw materials, including Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) and Acetic Acid, will be imported through SOHAR Port and transferred via a dedicated pipeline network routed through Advario’s storage infrastructure. This pipeline-based model minimizes truck movements, strengthens HSSE performance, and supports safe and continuous operations.

On this occasion, Ashraf Hamed Al Mamari, Group CEO of OQ, said: “These two agreements reflect the national role played by OQ and its subsidiaries in redirecting locally produced primary resources into value-added downstream industries within Oman, supported by an integrated operating model. They are part of a clear localisation pathway that positions industrial investment as a tool to develop more connected and sustainable national production capabilities. This approach builds integrated value chains by connecting production, manufacturing and logistics. It will reinforce Oman’s industrial base and strengthen its position in regional and global industrial supply chains.”

The facility will supply PTA and PET resin to markets across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. These materials are essential for industries such as food and beverage packaging, polyester fibers, plastic films, textiles, and advanced materials. By converting upstream feedstock into value-added products, the project deepens Oman’s petrochemical value chain and strengthens export-oriented manufacturing.

Aligned with Oman Vision 2040, the development supports economic diversification, increases in-country value creation, and strengthens Oman’s position as a globally connected industrial and manufacturing hub where logistics, energy, and industry operate within one integrated ecosystem.

For more information about SOHAR Port and Freezone, please visit soharportandfreezone.om.

About SOHAR Port and Freezone

SOHAR Port and Freezone is one of the world’s fastest-growing integrated industrial and logistics hubs, strategically positioned to connect businesses to the world and facilitate trade across diverse sectors. This significant mega-project, a collaboration between ASYAD Group & the Port of Rotterdam, offers a comprehensive range of services, including logistics, petrochemicals, metals, and the region's first dedicated agribulk terminal.

With over 20 years of operation, SOHAR has become the primary gateway for Oman’s import and export activities, contributing 2.6% to the nation’s GDP and creating 42,000 direct and indirect jobs. The SOHAR Freezone enhances operational efficiencies through synergies in green manufacturing, logistics, and trade.

SOHAR Port is a multifunctional port driving innovation and efficiency in Oman’s logistics, marine services, and trade sectors, committed to sustainable development and advanced technology. This modernization aligns with the economic diversification objectives outlined in Oman’s Vision 2040.

About OQ Refineries and Petroleum Industries

OQ Refineries and Petroleum Industries is a key pillar of OQ Group and a leading player in Oman’s downstream energy sector. The company is responsible for refining, petrochemicals, and fuel marketing, and plays a central role in converting hydrocarbons into high-value products that support industrial development and economic diversification.

Through its integrated assets and operations, OQ Refineries and Petroleum Industries enables the growth of downstream industries, strengthens industrial value chains, and contributes to enhancing Oman’s competitiveness as a regional hub for energy, manufacturing, and export-oriented industries. The company is committed to operational excellence, sustainability, and supporting Oman Vision 2040 by creating long-term value for the national economy.