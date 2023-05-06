Muscat - With a strong aspiration to serve as a significant catalyst in propelling the economy of the Sultanate, Sohar International is delighted to be a part of the upcoming Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM) conference as a Platinum sponsor. This prestigious event is the largest gathering of stock exchanges and capital markets in the Arab world and is being hosted by the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX). Held under the patronage of His Excellency Nasser bin Khamis bin Ali Al Jashmi, the Secretary General of Ministry of Finance, the conference will take place on May 9-10, 2023, at the Al Bustan Palace Hotel, Muscat.

Commenting on Sohar International's participation, Mr. Ahmed Al Musalmi stated, "We are honored to join this esteemed platform, which convenes distinguished leaders from across the Arab capital markets industry at an opportune moment for exchanging insights and perspectives. The Sultanate's steadfast commitment to economic diversification and the recent drive to expedite public offerings have resulted in a growing inflow of foreign investments into the country. This conference aims to promote greater integration and liquidity among exchanges throughout the region, while also catalyzing collaboration and aligning efforts to fortify the Arab capital markets on all fronts. By doing so, we aim to inspire and empower businesses, ultimately elevating the region's capital markets to new heights."

Representing Sohar International at the conference will be Mr. Ahmed Al Musalmi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, who will deliver an insightful presentation on the key global and regional economic drivers, and Oman's position in this context. Mr. Al Musalmi will also touch upon local trends, the business and economic landscape, highlight the banking scene in Oman, and how Sohar International is positioned to play a positive catalyst role and its commitment to positioning Oman as an attractive investment destination. Also in attendance will be Mr. Manish Dhameja, Chief Wholesale Banking Officer, and Ms. Hanife Ymer, SVP and Head of Environment, Social and Governance, who will participate in the panel discussions. During the two-day conference, Mr. Manish Dhameja will explore ESG regulations and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) reporting, while Ms. Hanife will discuss reducing carbon emissions and transitioning to climate leadership in the panel discussions. Attendees will gain valuable insights into these critical sustainability topics.

The conference will feature 11 sessions and 50+ speakers who will discuss various topics related to capital markets, including sustainability, carbon credits, and climate change, IR and ESG practices, Islamic capital markets, and Fintech. The aim of the conference is to exchange knowledge and expertise and enhance the opportunities to market listed companies across the region to investors, particularly foreign investors, to benefit the economies of Arab states.

Sohar International has consistently exhibited an unwavering commitment towards fortifying the national economy and contributing towards the holistic development of Oman. In line with this steadfast dedication, the bank has extended its support towards various initiatives that espouse these values. Recently, the bank lent its support towards several forums, including the 11th edition of the Alam Al-Iktisaad Oman Forum in 2023, which serves as a testament to its resolute efforts towards fostering growth in the business landscape, promoting entrepreneurship and innovation, and furthering the cause of sustainable development.

