Muscat: Reaffirming its position as a leading enabler of Oman’s sustainable economic transformation, Sohar International has extended support to the Green Hydrogen Summit Oman (GHSO) 2025 as the Exclusive Banking Sponsor, while also serving as the Exclusive Sponsor of the Energy Executive Circle a high-level forum held on the sidelines of the Summit. Building on its sponsorship of last edition, the bank’s continued support underscores its commitment to advancing the national sustainability agenda and empowering platforms that foster strategic alignment, policy readiness, and investment mobilisation in the accelerating hydrogen and clean-energy sectors.

Held with the participation of more than 250 senior officials, global decision-makers, and energy executives, the Energy Executive Circle aims to catalyse informed dialogue on the future of clean energy and the transition toward a hydrogen-driven global economy. As a long-term supporter of GHSO, Sohar International views this platform as central to driving impactful cooperation between governments, energy companies, financial institutions, and clean-tech innovators ahead of the Summit scheduled for 1–3 December 2025 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Commenting on the bank’s support, Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, stated: “Sohar International remains deeply committed to supporting Oman’s transition toward a low-carbon, innovation-driven economy. Our support to the Green Hydrogen Summit Oman and the Energy Executive Circle reflects our belief in the power of strategic collaboration to unlock new opportunities, attract high-value investments, and accelerate the development of the hydrogen ecosystem. As a financial institution, we recognise our role not only in providing capital, but in enabling transformative initiatives that shape the future of Oman’s energy landscape and reinforce its position as a global clean-energy contender.”

As part of the programme, Abbas Hassan Al Lawati, Senior Executive Vice President & Head of Investment Banking, FIG and International Operations, represented the bank in a panel discussion titled “Energy Transition Scale-Up: Technology, Capital, and Market Development.” His participation highlighted the bank’s critical role in mobilising capital, structuring investments, and enabling financial solutions essential to expanding hydrogen infrastructure and clean-energy markets.

The broader launch programme also featured key events such as the Oman–EU Green Hydrogen Forum and the Energy Leaders Forum, which focused on strengthening international cooperation and aligning national initiatives in preparation for the Summit. Discussions spotlighted Oman’s progress in regulatory reform, strategic land allocations for renewable energy, advancements in hydrogen licensing frameworks, and the nation’s competitive foundation for large-scale green hydrogen production.

By supporting GHSO 2025 and its associated executive forums, Sohar International continues to champion initiatives that accelerate national economic diversification. The bank’s sustained sponsorship reflects its strategic ambition to serve as a proactive financial partner driving the Sultanate’s clean-energy future and supporting its long-term growth priorities.

