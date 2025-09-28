Muscat: Sohar International has earned dual recognition at the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) Annual Conference and Awards 2025, reaffirming its position as a leading institution in promoting transparency, investor confidence, and capital market advancement in Oman and across the region. Sohar International proudly received the award for Contribution to Capital Markets Development, which was accepted by Abbas Hassan Al Lawati, Head of Investment Banking, FIG, and International Operations. This accolade reflects the bank’s proactive role in driving innovation, strengthening market infrastructure, and supporting the long-term growth of Oman’s capital markets. In adition, the bank was honored with the Leading Corporate for Investor Relations in the Financial Sector award, received on behalf of the institution by Saud Hamed Al Rawahi, Head of Investor Relations. This accolade highlights Sohar International’s steadfast commitment to raising the bar on transparency, strengthening stakeholder engagement, and embedding world-class communication practices within the financial industry.

Speaking on the achievement, Abbas Hassan Al Lawati, Head of Investment Banking, FIG, and International Operations, said: “These awards reflect Sohar International’s strategic commitment to positioning investor relations as a key driver of trust, growth, and long-term value creation. They underscore our conviction that transparent communication, strong governance, and continuous innovation are central to fostering investor confidence and advancing the sustainable development of Oman’s capital markets.”

The recognition came as Sohar International proudly served as the Mega Sponsor of the MEIRA Annual Conference and Awards 2025, hosted by the Muscat Stock Exchange on 24–25 September at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. As the largest investor relations gathering in the MENA region, the conference convened over 200 participants, including international investors, corporates, regulators, and advisors, under the theme “Elevating Impact: The New Era of IR in the Middle East.”

Complementing its thought leadership, Sohar International maintained a strong presence on-ground through a dedicated stall that provided a platform for direct engagement with stakeholders, translating its sponsorship into meaningful dialogue and partnerships. Through its dual recognition and active participation at MEIRA 2025, Sohar International not only amplified Oman’s visibility on the global investment stage but also demonstrated its strategic role in shaping the future of investor relations and capital markets in the region.

By championing transparency, trust, and innovation, the bank continues to reinforce its reputation as a trusted partner in enabling growth, delivering long-term value, and contributing to Oman’s journey toward becoming a hub for global investment activity.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om