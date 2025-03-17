Muscat: Reinforcing its commitment to delivering customer-centric financial solutions, Sohar International, Oman’s best bank, has partnered with Arabian Falcon Insurance Company to introduce a suite of exclusive insurance products. Designed to provide both financial security and peace of mind, the newly launched Family Protection Plan and Life Protect offer comprehensive coverage at competitive rates, ensuring long-term financial well-being for customers. This strategic collaboration reflects Sohar International’s commitment to going beyond traditional banking by integrating value-driven financial protection solutions. The partnership aims to empower individuals and families with accessible, innovative, and inclusive insurance offerings that cater to their evolving needs.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Abdul Qader Al Sumali, Chief Retail and Premier Banking Officer, at Sohar International, stated, “At Sohar International, we believe that financial well-being extends beyond wealth management—it is about creating a robust safety net that enables individuals to plan for the future with confidence. Through this strategic alliance with Arabian Falcon Insurance Company, we are redefining the role of banks in delivering integrated financial protection. These exclusive insurance solutions ensure that our customers have seamless access to comprehensive coverage without the complexities traditionally associated with insurance products. This partnership underscores our dedication to continuous innovation, providing meaningful solutions that support both individual aspirations and broader economic stability.”

The newly introduced Family Protection Plan (FPP) and Life Protect offer several key benefits, ensuring flexibility and affordability for individuals aged 18 to 64, with a maximum coverage age of 65. Coverage options range from OMR 10,000 to OMR 50,000, allowing customers to tailor their plans based on their financial protection needs. Customers wishing to benefit from these plans can visit the bank's branches or contact the bank's call center.

Mr. Roland Zaatar, Chief Executive Officer of Arabian Falcon Insurance Company, commented, “Sohar International has consistently demonstrated a forward-thinking approach by integrating innovative financial solutions that add tangible value to its customers. We are pleased to partner with a bank that prioritizes financial security and shares our commitment to accessibility and inclusivity. With these exclusive protection plans, we aim to simplify access to essential insurance services while upholding the highest standards of coverage, service, and affordability.”

The Family Protection Plan (FPP), available in two variants—FPP Platinum and FPP Gold—provides a comprehensive financial safety net. Key benefits include a lump sum payout in the event of death from any cause, financial support in cases of total disability, and an immediate payout upon diagnosis of a covered critical illness. Additionally, the plan extends specialized coverage for hospitalization, female-specific cancer diagnoses for spouses, and protection for domestic helpers. With monthly premium options, the FPP ensures tailored and extensive protection for diverse needs.

Meanwhile, the Life Protect Plan is designed for simplicity and affordability, offering fundamental financial security by providing a lump sum payout to beneficiaries in the event of death, total, or partial disability. Understanding the financial strain caused by unforeseen circumstances, this plan helps safeguard family stability while ensuring accessible and essential coverage at affordable monthly premiums.

As part of its commitment to holistic financial solutions, Sohar International continuously identifies opportunities to address the diverse needs of the community. By fostering responsible financial planning, the bank ensures that individuals and families have the necessary protection to thrive in an ever-evolving economic landscape. Through strategic investments in innovative solutions, Sohar International remains at the forefront of industry trends, reinforcing its role as a leading financial institution dedicated to driving economic growth and adaptability.

About Sohar International

With the vision to become a world-class Omani services company that helps customers, community and people to prosper and grow, Sohar International operates with a purpose to help people 'win' by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, complementing their growth and prosperity with international standard service delivery. The Bank seeks to redefine banking in Oman through transformational developments centred on the principles of More Velocity, making everything simple and fast; More Value, ensuring relevance and connectivity to customers’ world; and More Vision, liberating stakeholders through talented leadership. www.soharinternational.com